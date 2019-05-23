Fat cattle sell to a top price of £1,628 at Saintfield Mart

Good show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a lot of top quality cattle in every section selling to excellent prices.

FAT CATTLE - Sold to a top of £1,628.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Belgian Blue bull 880kg, £185, £1,628, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 1,080kg, £145, £1,566, Annahilt producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cows 870kg, £169, £1,470, 810kg, £158, £1,279, 630kg, £146, £919, Downpatrick producer Simmental cow 890kg, £159, £1,415, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 740kg, £164, £1,213, Crossgar producer Hereford cow 890kg, £136, £1,210, Portaferry producer Friesian cow 960kg, £118, £1,132, Newtownards producer Limousin cow 770kg, £143, £1,101, Belgian Blue cow 690kg, £154, £1,062, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cow 720kg, £144, £1,036 and Castlewellan producer Charolais cow 690kg, £136, £938.

BEEF HEIFERS: Carryduff producer Limousins 650kg, £204, £1,326, 620kg, £204, £1,264, 590kg, £209, £1,233, 660kg, £187, £1,234, 630kg, £190, £1,197 and Millisle producer Herefords 590kg, £190, £1,121 and 630kg, £175, £1,102.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £176, £1,337, Belgian Blue 680kg, £184, £1,251 and Millisle producer Limousins 600kg, £201, £1,206, 670kg, £178, £1,192, 540kg, £207, £1,117.

More cows required every week for a full ring of buyers.

COWS & CALVES: Sold to £1,690 for a Belgian Blue cow and Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot.

Special entry for next Wednesday (May 29) of 7 Limousin/Aberdeen Angus cows with calves at foot.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,460 for a 700kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 700kg, £1,460, 720kg, £1,460, 680kg, £1,410, 670kg, £1,380, 620kg, £1,345, 590kg, £1,300, Kircubbin producer Herefords 450kg, £1,045, 400kg, £990, 370kg, £890 and Ballygowan producer Simmentals 460kg, £1,040.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,120 for a 540kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Blonde d’Aquitaines 540kg, £1,120, 600kg, £1,090, 600kg, £1,085, 500kg, £955, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg, £1,055, Newtownards producer Limousin 440kg, £995, Downpatrick producer Charolais 450kg, £945, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £980, 430kg, £890, Carryduff producer Limousins 380kg, £925, 380kg, £830, 340kg, £850, 350kg, £800, 340kg, £755 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 420kg, £935, 410kg, £885, Limousins 410kg, £920, 390kg, £910, 370kg, £875, 340kg, £760, 330kg, £755.

Special entry for next Wednesday (May 29) 50 Limousin bullock and heifers 400-500kg. Excellent quality stores.

WEANLINGS: Sold to £925 for a 380kg Belgian Blue bullock.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Limousin bullocks 380kg, £925, 320kg, £900, 300kg, £770, Moira producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 270kg, £895, 360kg, £860, 260kg, £690 and Crumlin producer Limousin bullock 330kg, £740.

DROPPED CALVES: Larger entry of drop calves.

Sold to top of £415 Limousin bull and £400 Limousin heifer.