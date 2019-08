Fat cows and bulls sell to £1,330 at Armoy Mart

A super show of 233 head were on offer last Monday night with the falling beef prices and poorer quality on offer, trade was easier, but a 100% clearance was had.

Steers sold to £1,290, heifers sold to £1,190, fat cows/bulls sold to a top of £1,330.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS: Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs, £1,290, 600kgs, £1,125, 600kgs £1,100, 610kgs £1,145. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,180, 500kgs, £870. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £650. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs, £990, 450kgs £860, 500kgs, £940, 510kgs, £940. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 340kgs, £720, 340kgs, £695, 350kgs, £715. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs, £980, 570kgs, £990, 570kgs, £995. Mosside producer, Charolais, 670kgs, £1,120. Glarryford producer, Limousin, 590kgs, £950, 380kgs, £725, 470kgs, £895. Stranocum producer, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £870, 460kgs, £880, 460kgs, £825. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,095, 610kgs, £1,070, 650kgs, £1,130. Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 640kgs, £1,100, 605kgs, £1,050, 620kgs, £1,040, 620kgs, £1,035. Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 500kgs, £865, 520kgs, £900. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 570kgs, £930, 650kgs, £1,045. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 500kgs, £800, 500kgs, £830, 500kgs, £810. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,040, 560kgs, £935. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £950.

FRIESIANS: Ballycastle producer, 7, 570kgs £800 each. Loughguile producer, 3, 620kgs £880. Bushmills producer, 600kgs £880.

HEIFERS: Garvagh producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,170, 630kgs, £1,190. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,105. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £645. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £830, 510kgs, £835, 450kgs, £790, 500kgs, £850. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £850, 450kgs, £780. Ballycastle producer, Hereford, 550kgs, £945. Kilraughts producer, Hereford, 530kgs, £890, 590kgs, £965. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £980. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £855, 500kgs, £965, 480kgs, £855, 400kgs, £770, 410kgs, £770. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 500kgs, £830, 500kgs, £800, 500kgs, £810. Garvagh producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,000, 610kgs, £1,000.

FAT COWS/BULLS: Armoy producer, Charolais bull, 1,100kgs, £1,330. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 670kgs, £855, 680kgs, £875, 600kgs, £740. Martinstown producer, Charolais, 600kgs, £805, 600kgs, £795, 600kgs, £720. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 770kgs, £900.

