Fat cows sell from €500/head to €1290/head at Raphoe Livestock Market

Sheep sale Monday, November 25, 2019: There was a large show of sheep at Raphoe Mart with a stronger trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 30-36kgs.

€80 to €90 for 36-40kgs.

€90 to €100 for 40-47kgs.

€100 to €108 for 47-52kgs.

€108 to €112 for 52-60kgs.

Ewe lambs sold at:

€115 for 51kgs

€117 for 52kgs

€131 for 48kgs

Eight ram lambs sold at €180 each for 71kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €130.

Cattle sale Thursday, November 28, 2019: There was a bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Trade remains similar to last week.

Big demand for quality in-spec cattle while plainer lots also remain easier sold than in previous weeks.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1290/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €500 to €615 over.

Beef bullocks - €550 to €645 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €645 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €825 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €675 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1290 each.

Raphoe Livestock Mart fatstock show and sale, Friday, December 2019.

CLASSES:

1 Best fat cow

2 Housewife’s Choice under 600 kgs – male or female

3 Best heifer no teeth

4 Best heifer two or more teeth

5 Best pair females

6 Best bullock no teeth

7 Best bullock two or more teeth

8 Best pair males

Animals can only be entered in one class.

The winner of the housewife’s choice class will not be eligible for overall champion no bulls allowed for the show or sale booking fee to be paid at time of entry no cattle accepted on the day. Closing date for entries: Friday, November 29, 2019. No animals will be accepted after this date. Cattle must be penned before 9.30am.

Raphoe Livestock Mart lamb show and sale Monday, December 9, 2019.

Class 1 Best pen of five Suffolk cross lambs

Class 2 Best pen of five Texel cross lambs

Lambs for the show must not exceed 52 kgs.

This will be in conjunction with the usual Monday sheep sale commencing at 11am.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.