Fat cows sell from €500/head to €1480/head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday, October 14, 2019: There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart with a steady trade around the ringside for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 28-34kgs.

€70 to €80 for 34-40kgs.

€80 to €90 for 41-45kgs.

€90 to €95 for 45-52kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €110 each.

Hoggets sold from €120 to €150 each.

Cattle sale Thursday, October 17, 2019: There was a slightly smaller sale of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 17.

Some excellent quality cattle on offer but overall quality average was back.

Trade was improved on previous week with plenty of bidders around the ring including farmers, agents and feedlot buyers.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.70/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.85/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1480/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €500 to €685 over.

Beef bullocks - €550 to €720 over.

Store bullocks - €300 to €715 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €735 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €630 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1480 each.

Next weanling sale will be held on the night of Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Best pen of weanlings for the show will be picked on the night.

Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.