Fat cows sell from €500 to €1535 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, January 27, 2020: There was a strong trade today again with heavy lambs selling to a high of €129 for 56 kgs.

Prices ranged from:

€90 to €100 for 35-38 kgs.

€100 to €110 for 38-42 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 43-47 kgs.

€120 to €129 for 48-56 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €148.

Springers sold from €130 to €205.

Ewes with one lamb sold to €205.

Ewes with two lambs sold to €272.

Cattle sale, Thursday, January 30, 2020: There was a very big turnout of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, January 30.

Some excellent stock on offer and a great demand throughout the sale.

Quality stock in great demand as always and selling up to €2.60 and €2.70/kg and more for lighter lots.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1535/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €855 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €1080 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €760 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €1045 over.

Store heifers - €340 to €680 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1535 each.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.