Fat cows sell from €590/head to €1705/head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, October 21, 2019.
There was a smaller show of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, October 21 with a strong trade for all stock on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€60 to €70 for 28-34kgs.
€70 to €80 for 35-39kgs.
€80 to €90 for 39-44kgs.
€90 to €95 for 44-55kgs.
Ewe lambs sold at:
€110 for 53kgs.
€113 for 55kgs.
€117 for 55kgs.
Hoggets sold from €120 to €170.
Fat ewes sold from €60 to €130.
Cattle sale, Thursday, October 24, 2019.
There was a great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 24.
An excellent trade for quality in-spec cattle while out-of-spec cattle are more difficult to sell.
Plenty of competition around the ring with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all present.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €590/head to €1705/head.
Beef bullocks - €500 to €745 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €350 to €720 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €400 to €740 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €640 over the weight.
Dry cows - €590 to €1705 each.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.