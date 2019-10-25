Fat cows sell from €590/head to €1705/head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, October 21, 2019.

There was a smaller show of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, October 21 with a strong trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 28-34kgs.

€70 to €80 for 35-39kgs.

€80 to €90 for 39-44kgs.

€90 to €95 for 44-55kgs.

Ewe lambs sold at:

€110 for 53kgs.

€113 for 55kgs.

€117 for 55kgs.

Hoggets sold from €120 to €170.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €130.

Cattle sale, Thursday, October 24, 2019.

There was a great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 24.

An excellent trade for quality in-spec cattle while out-of-spec cattle are more difficult to sell.

Plenty of competition around the ring with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all present.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €590/head to €1705/head.

Beef bullocks - €500 to €745 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €350 to €720 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €400 to €740 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €640 over the weight.

Dry cows - €590 to €1705 each.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.