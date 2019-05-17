Fat cows sell from €600/head to €1,315/head at Raphoe Mart

Spring lambs sold to a high of €138 for 60kgs on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Other lambs were selling at:

€95 to €110 for 36-40 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 40-42 kgs.

€120 to €125 for 42-45 kgs.

€125 to €130 for 45-50 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €65 to €135.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €160 to €200.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €265.

Trade remains brisk with plenty of activity around the ringside for quality cattle on Thursday, May 16 at Raphoe Mart.

Plainer type bulls would be the most difficult to sell.

Forward stores in great demand with both farmers and feedlot buyers competing for these.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,315/head.

Beef bullocks over 600 kgs - €600 to €690 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €650 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €775 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €615 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,315 each.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.