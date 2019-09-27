Fat cows sell from €685/head to €1660/head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale – Monday, September 23, 2019.

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 23, 2019 with a steady trade throughout.

Lambs sold at:

€55 to €70 for 27-33kgs.

€70 to €80 for 34-37kgs.

€80 to €90 for 38-44kgs.

€90 to €100 for 44-52kgs.

Ewe lambs sold at:

€109 for 53 kgs.

€115 for 48 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €120.

Cattle sale – Thursday, September 26, 2019.

There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Prices were up on last week with purchasers anxious to buy quality in-spec cattle.

Plainer cattle were also up in price with HEX and AAX selling up to €2.00/kg in some cases.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €685/head to €1660/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €560 to €760 over.

Beef bullocks - €500 to €740 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €785 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €705 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €655 over.

Dry cows - €685 to €1660 each.

Weanling show and sale at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Intake from 4pm.

Show at 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Classes:

1. Cow Maker (Heifer) Born June 2018 to December 2018

2. Cow Maker (Heifer) Born January 2019 onwards

3. Bull Calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018

4. Bull Calf - Born January 2019 onwards

5. Heifer Calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018

6. Heifer Calf - Born January 2019 onwards

Please note: All animals for the show must be home reared.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Intake from 4.30pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.