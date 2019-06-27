Fat cows sell to £1,010 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A smaller entry on Friday (June 21) except for the dropped calf section with 107 head.

A three month old Charolais male from Crossmaglen sold at £590 with others at £540 and £470.

A Cascum farmer sold a Sim male at £550 and a Blue heifer at £475.

Weanling calves sold to £900 twice for a 388k Limousin and a 408k Limousin from Banbridge.

A top per kilo of 282p was paid for a 302k Charolais at £850.

A 290k Limousin from the same farm sold at £740.

Fat cows sold to £1,010 for a 766k Limousin from Ballyward.

A good entry of bullocks saw a top of £1,100 for an averaged Simmental.

Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £875.

DROPPED CALVES: Crossmaglen farmer: Charolais bulls £590, £540, Saler bull £470, Limousin bulls £370 and £350. Cascum farmer: Simmental bull £550, Belgian Blue heifer £475, Belgian Blue bull £355. Two Holstein bulls at £345 each. Belfast farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Angus heifers £330, £320, £280 and £280. Keady farmer: £355 and £300. Downpatrick farmer: Charolais bull £230 and £220, heifer £230. Dromore farmer: Shorthorn bulls £290, £270, Aberdeen Angus bulls £295, £265, £235, Hereford bulls £260, £260, £260, £245 etc. Derrylecka farmer: Simmental bull £330, Hereford £220.

WEANLINGS: Attical farmer: 408k at £900, 360k at £700. Banbridge farmer: 388k at £900, 400k at £880, 338k at £855, 302k at £850, 360k at £740, 290k at £740. Aghalee farmer: 390k at £710. Armagh farmer: 364k at £680, 318k at £700. Ballyward farmer: 340k at £670, 360k at £790. Rathfriland farmer: 212k at £400 and 408k at £900. Drumlee farmer: 350k at £715 and 318k at £580.

Lamb prices eased on Tuesday evening (June 25) with a top of 404p/k and £85 per head.

Main trade for light lambs ie, under 22k, was from 360 to 390p/k with heavier lots from 350 to 368p/k.

Fat ewes were plentiful but not as good quality selling to £93 per head.

LAMBS: Ballyward farmer: 25k at £85. Upper Leitrim farmer: 25k at £83. Greencastle farmer: 26k at £83. Dromore farmer: 23k at £82. Ballywillwill farmer: 24k at £82. Kilkeel farmer: 24.4k at £81. Drumaknochan farmer: 23k at £81. Kilkeel farmer: 20k at £78, 20.6k at £78. Leapoges farmer: 20k at £76.50. Hilltown farmer: 21.7k at £80.

FAT EWES: Ballybrick farmer: £93. Katesbridge farmer: £91. Curley farmer: £90. Kilkeel farmer: £90. Dromara farmer: £90. Ballyward farmer: £96. Kilkeel, Katesbridge, Ballynafern and Shinn farmers all sold fat ewes at £85 per head.