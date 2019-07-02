Fat cows sell to £1,150 at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller entry of cattle on offer met a sticky trade especially for plainer sorts.

Fat cows: John Gallagher, Newtownstewart 815kgs, £1,150 (£141 per 100kgs).

Bullock and bull prices: Geo McCausland, Moyle 610kgs, £1,210, 560kgs, £1,120 and £1,115, 610kgs, £1,105, 580kgs, £1095; R Smyth, Donemana 490kgs, £980, 520kgs,£965, 440kgs, £800; S Allison, Killymore 415kgs, £810, 350kgs, £685; R Giles, Omagh 430kgs, £790 and M Doherty, Strabane 270kgs, £615.

Smaller bullocks sold from £500 up.

Heifer prices: R Giles, Omagh 550kgs, £930, 520kgs, £890, 470kgs, £870; M Flanagan, New Buildings 510kgs, £890, 520kgs, £850, 500kgs, £850; S Allison, Killymore 410kgs, £735; J A Blair, Strabane 290kgs, £615, £580 and £575; 270kgs, £575; 260kgs, £545 and W McCreery, Castlederg 330kgs, £585.

A larger entry of sheep offered sold to a quieter trade as was expected.

Sample prices: S Robinson 22.90kgs, £81.00; Jas Warnock 23.70kgs, £81; Susan Cooke 23kgs, £80.50; 23kgs, £80; 21.4kgs, £76.50; C Muldoon 24.40kgs, £80; a Castlederg farmer 24kgs, £80; Ian Warnock 22.80kgs, £79.50; S Allen 23.30kgs, £79.20; D McCullagh 23.30kgs, £79.00; J Harkin 23.30kgs, £78; L McFarland 21.3kgs; 21.3kgs, £76.

Fat ewes: S Allen £97 and Ian Warnock £90 and £84.