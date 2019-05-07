Fat cows sell to £1,255 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another good entry of cattle on offer saw fat cows selling to £1,255.

Bullocks and bulls sold to £1,250 and £670 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,200, £610 over £1 and £251 per 100kgs.

Cow prices: R Matthewson, Killymore 780kgs, £151, 840kgs, £150. R Buchanan, Donemana 645kgs £150. G Hegarty, Strabane 580kgs, £152. J Hunter, Droit 560kgs, £805. Owenreagh Farm, Omagh 620kgs, £142, 710kgs, £124; S Gallen, Castlederg 490kgs, £136; S Allison, Killymore 620kgs, £130, 560kgs, £123; A McConnell, Gortin 590kgs, £134, 660kgs, £129. Jas Quinn, Donemana 580kgs, £130. D J Baxter, Crowhill 580kgs, £130; C Logue, Castlederg 555kgs, £130; T Brogan, Gortin 630kgs, £126; J McPhillemy, Castlederg 560kgs, £122 and Friesian cows sold from £104 to £111.

Bullock and bull prices: Bob Matthewson sold 13 bulls at the following prices - 590kgs, £1,250, 580kgs, £1,220; 550kgs, £1,175 570kgs, £1,140, 520kgs, £1,135, 530kgs, £1,125, £1,100 and £1,075, 500kgs, £1,075 470kgs, £1,075, 540kgs, £1,045, 450kgs, £1,020; 430kgs, £1,005; Bob’s 13 bulls averaged 522kgs overall average per head £1,111 and £213 per 100kgs (all credit is due to Bob for his expertise and dedication to producing quality stock), P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 390kgs, £1,060 (£272 per 100kgs), 380kgs,£1,010 (£266 per 100kgs), 350kgs, £800, 320kgs, £730; K McMullan, Gortin 505kgs, £1,050, 500kgs, £980; D J Baxter, Crowhill 580kgs, £1,040; G Lecky, Castlederg 510kgs, £980. M McNamee, Crockatore 430kgs, £975. T Davis, Strabane 520kgs, £970; H Catterson, Castlederg 470kgs, £905; B Devine, Donemana 320kgs, £780; S Reid, Drumquin 375kgs, £855 and C McElchare, Castlederg 490kgs, £865.

Heifer prices: M Morris, Mountfield, 590kgs, £1,200, 510kgs, £1,085; S Reid, Drumquin 600kgs, £1,180, 460kgs, £940, 300kgs, £765, 400kgs, £830; D J Baxter, Crowhill 590kgs, £1,145, 570kgs, £1,080, 540kgs, £1,055; 485kgs and 490kgs, £950; D A Sayers, Strabane 565kgs, £1,085, 590kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £955, 510kgs, £915; D J Gallen, Castlederg 400kgs, £920, 330kgs, £750. B Devine, Donemana 390kgs, £895; G Hegarty, Artigarvan 340kgs, £855 (£251 per 100kgs) 350kgs, £800, 320kgs, £740; G Lecky, Castlederg 445kgs, £845; M McNamee, Crockatore 390kgs, £835, 340kgs, £780 and a Gortin farmer 380kgs, £820.