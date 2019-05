Fat cows sell to £1,650 at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 200 calves and weanlings on Thursday, May 9 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry Simmental £445; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Hereford £405; D Stewart, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £400, £300, £250; G Park, Stewartstown, Limousin £390; Hereford £380; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £380; Draperstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £320, £220; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £290; T McNeilly, Toomebridge, Aberdeen Angus £285; S and S Houston, Maghera, Limousin £280; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £280; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £280; D Johnston, Castledawson, Limousin £275, G Smyth, Dungiven, Charolais £275, £272, Hereford £208; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £260, £248; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £255; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £255, Aberdeen Angus £250; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255, £215, Friesian £212; A Gaston, Glarryford, Swedish Red £240; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £220 and D A Mawhinney, Castledawson, Friesian £210.

Heifer calves: Greysteel farmer, Limousin £435; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Hereford £392; M Hutchinson, Coagh, Limousin £330, £265; D Johnston, Castledawson, Limousin £310, £245, £200; W Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £305, Simmental £280, Belgian Blue £275; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £205; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £270; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £260; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £250; G Smyth, Dungiven, Charolais £250, £245; D Stewart, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £230; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £225; S and S Houston, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £210 and N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £212.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves (60)

120 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A small entry on Monday, May 13 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £95.00 to 430 per kg.

Lambs: N Wylie, Portglenone, 19.5k, £83.80 (430); R Campbell, Kilrea, 22k, £91 (414); T Smyth, Kilrea, 23k, £95 (413); M Pollock, Coleraine, 23k, £94 (409); D and W Hazlett, Aghadowey, 21k, £85.50 (407) and D McKibbin, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £90 (400).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £90.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, May 14 met a super trade to a top of £1,600 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A good entry of 220 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, May 15 at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,230, heifers sold to £1,240 and fat cows sold to £1,650.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

J Keatley, Magherafelt, 820k Limousin £1,440 (176), 700k, £980 (140); H Savage, Magherafelt, 970k Charolais £1,650 (170); S Anderson, Ballymoney, 580k Limousin £930 (160), 720k Aberdeen Angus £990 (138); P Sleeman, Limavady, 720k Limousin £1,095 (152); M McNeill, Cushendun, 620k Limousin £880 (142), 480k, £640 (133); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 650k Simmental £925 (142); C and S McAuley, Toomebridge, 580k Friesian £820 (141), 590k, £830 (141), 660k, £870 (132); H O’Connell, Garvagh, 640k Charolais £900 (141), 650k Limousin £890 (137); T Graham, Portglenone, 740k Parthenais £1,010 (137); T McCracken, Bellarena, 670k Limousin £900 (134); J G Linton, Garvagh, 650k Charolais £860 (132), 660k, £850 (129); T Faith, Limavady, 440k Ayrshire £575 (131); F Ferran, Portglenone, 570k Aberdeen Angus £730 (128); I Scullion, Portglenone, 620k Limousin £790 (127); S Mullan, Garvagh, 550k Limousin £680 (124) and J McPeake, Bellaghy, 600k Aberdeen Angus £720 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Maghera farmer, third calver Aberdeen Angus with Simmental heifer calf at foot to £1,260.

Heifers: D Harbinson, Limavady, 350k Charolais £900 (257), 360k, £900 (250), 420k, £970 (231), 410k Blonde d’Aquitaine £865 (211), 440k Charolais £920 (209); M Glass, Maghera, 410k Limousin £925 (226), 440k Charolais £975 (222), 470k, £985 (210), 490k, £980 (200), 490k, £970 (198), 510k, £1,000 (196); Ringsend farmer, 370k Limousin £830 (224), 340k Aberdeen Angus £720 (212); Kilrea farmer, 370k Aberdeen Angus £820 (222); S and S Houston, Maghera, 330k Charolais £720 (218), 340k Aberdeen Angus £735 (216), 300k, £645 (215), 330k Charolais £700 (212), 300k Aberdeen Angus £630 (210), 330k, £685 (208), 300k Aberdeen Angus £600 (200); P Sleeman, Limavady, 300k Simmental £655 (218), 420k, £890 (212); Rasharkin farmer, 550k Charolais £1,185 (216); M McNeill, Cushendun, 360k Charolais £770 (214); A Cunningham, Garvagh, 470k Limousin £990 (211), 550k, £1,085 (197); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 380k Belgian Blue £790 (208), 370k, £760 (205); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 400k Limousin £810 (203); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 320k Limousin £645 (202) and T McBride, Toomebridge, 440k Limousin £890 (202).

Steers: C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 260k Aberdeen Angus £700 (269), 260k, £645 (248), 250k Belgian Blue £590 (236), 300k Aberdeen Angus £705 (235), 290k Belgian Blue £660 (228); Rasharkin farmer, 340k Charolais £815 (240), 350k, £790 (226), 490k, £1,050 (214); D Harbinson, Limavady, 500k Charolais £11,20 (224), 450k, £1,000 (222), 570k, £1,190 (209), 530k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,040 (196); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 570k Belgian Blue £1,230 (216), 480k Limousin £1,000 (208), 540k, £1,105 (205), 570k Limousin £1,140 (200); R J Shiels, Garvagh, 310k Montbeliarde £665 (215); G Neely, Limavady, 480k Charolais £1,005 (209), 490k, £1,015 (207); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 420k Belgian Blue £850 (202), 440k, £875 (199); C Crawford, Clough, 410k Belgian Blue £825 (201) and D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 380k Fleckvieh £755 (199).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Ltd.