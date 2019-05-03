Fat cows sell to €1,745 per head at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep on Monday, April 29 at Raphoe Mart with spring lambs selling at:

€115 to €120 for 40-41kgs.

€120 to €125 for 42-45kgs.

€125 to €130 for 45-50kgs.

€130 to €154 for 50-57kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €220.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €320.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €140.

A smaller show of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, May 2.

Prices for most types remain similar to last week with strong forward store types up in price with extra demand from farmers and feedlots.

Smaller cattle still a great trade selling up to and over €3.00/kg.

Light Friesian bred cattle still remain most difficult to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.85/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,745/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €685 to €715 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €845 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €715 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €905 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €785 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,745 each.

Regular sales

Sheep Sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Please note: There will be a sheep sale on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 as normal.