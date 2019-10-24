Fat cows sell to £1145 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The largest entry of cattle this autumn with many new buyers around resulted in an excellent trade for all categories.

Some tremendous weanlings saw a Lurgan farmer reach 276p/k for a 232k Charolais male at £640.

A Lisduff farmer sold a 238k Limousin at £650 or 273p/k.

A Banbridge farmer sold a 232k Simmental at £650 or 242p/k.

A Ballynahinch farmer sold a 252k Simmental at £600 or 238p/k.

Fat cows reached £1145 for a 664k Belgian Blue from Moybrick or 172.4p/k.

Fat bulls sold to £1160.

A large entry of heifers cleared up to £1150 for an overaged Aberdeen Angus from Katesbridge.

A great entry of bullocks sold to £1075 with many suitable lots from 450k to 550k in the entry.

Dropped calves came from throughout Co. Armagh and Co Down.

A pen of four Simmental bulls from Banbridge sold at £400 each with a further three at £390.

Young sturks from Dromara sold to £680.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: 4 at £400 each and 3 at £390. Seaforde farmer: Limousin bulls £380 and £315. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 8 Aberdeen Angus, £355, £240, £225, £210 and £200. Newcastle farmer: Charolais heifers £320, £310, £300, £300 and £260. Rathfriland farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £320, £250, £250, £250 and £230.

WEANLINGS

Castlewellan farmer: Pen of Charolais, 300k at £730, 350k at £800, 396k at £840, 414k at £860. Banbridge farmer: 232k at £560. Drumdrine farmer: 252k at £600, 306k at £705. Lurgan farmer: 324k at £740, 300k at £720, 256k at £590 twice, 302k at £680. Ballyward farmer: 294k at £700, 274k at £640. Lisduff farmer: 238k at £650 or 273.1p/k. Lurgan farmer: 20 Charolais, 232k at £640 or 276p/k, 224k at £560 or 250p/k, 250k at £585 or 234p/k.

FAT COWS

Moybrick farmer: 664k at £1145, 712k at £825, 728k at £815, 690k at £720. Ballyroney farmer: 758k at £1070. Rathfriland farmer: 694k at £820, 682k at £700.

BULLOCKS

Moybrick farmer: 514k at £1075. Castlewellan farmer: 600k at £1065. Banbridge farmer: 524k at £1060, 576k at £1020, 590k at £1015, 516k at £1000, 528k at £1000. Aughnaskeagh farmer: 470k at £980. Dromore farmer: 486k at £1000, 344k at £720, 352k at £710. Kilkeel farmer: 352k at £720. Lisburn farmer: 332k at £740. Ballykeel farmer: 356k at £720.

Smaller entry of sheep but a better trade on Tuesday evening.

Ewe lambs from Leitrim sold at £88 with a further lot at £80.

Store lambs sold to 384p/k with most stores from 350p up.

Fat ewes to £90 and breeding rams to £200.

LAMBS

Leitrim farmer: 27k at £88, 25.5k at £80, 24.8k at £75. Hilltown farmer: 28.7k at £75.50. Kilcoo farmer: 25.8k at £74. Ballinran farmer: 24.4k at £74. Rathfriland farmer: 25.8k at £74. Dromara farmer: 25.8k at £74. Newcastle farmer: 12.5k at £48. Dromara farmer:14.5k at £55 and 16.7k at £61.50. Bryansford farmer: 15k at £54.

FAT EWES

Dromore farmer: £90. Hilltown farmer: £84. Armagh farmer: £84. Newcastle farmer: £79. Armagh farmer: £79. Kilkeel farmer: £78.