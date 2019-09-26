Fat cows sell to £1380 at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of calves and weanlings on Thursday, September 19 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Holme Farm Ltd, Coleraine, Hereford £350, £347, £210; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £298, £270, £262; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £285, Aberdeen Angus £245; Derryduff Farm, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £260, Aberdeen Angus £210; R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £260, £210 and Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £235.

Heifer calves

Holme Farm Ltd, Coleraine, Hereford £335, £320, £315, £312, £302, £245, Belted Galloway £214, Hereford £200; Ballymoney farmer, Limousin £330; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £322, Aberdeen Angus £265; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255; R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £210; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £200 and D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £192.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £112.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

20 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, September 23: A smaller entry of 480 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £75.00 and to 3.13 per kg.

Lambs

A McGuckian, Dunloy, 22k £68.80 (313); M Burton, Limavady, 23k £71.50 (311); P McCracken, Cookstown, 22.5k £69.80 (310); G Fleming, Magherafelt, 23k £71 (309); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 16k £49.50 (309), 18k £54 (300); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 24k £74 (308); J McNeill, Coleraine, 24k £74.20 (309); J McNeill, Rasharkin, 24k £73.80 (308); C Dunn, Donemana, 19.5k £59.50 (305); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 24k £72.80 (303); H McErlean, Portglenone, 24.5k £74.20 (303); W McIlroy, Cullybackey, 21.5k £64.50 (300); W McQuitty, Clough, 24k £72.80 (303); I Wright, Broughshane, 23.5k £71 (302) and Limavady farmer, 21.5k £64.50 (300).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £78.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, September 24: Kilrea Mart dairy report – A smaller entry met a flying trade with calved cow to a top of £1100.

More stock required weekly.

G Hunter, Moneymore, fourth calver to £1100.

Wednesday, September 25: A super entry of 280 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1285, heifers sold to £1130 and fat cows sold £1380.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

A Andrews, Castlerock, 690k Limousin £1100 (159); Limavady farmer, 640k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1020 (159), 610k Limousin £960 (157), 580k £895 (154), 730k £1100 (151), 630k £940 (149), 700k £960 (137), 730k £990 (136), 730k ££900 (123); Garvagh farmer, 760k Hereford £1100 (145), 470k £650 (138); Macosquin farmer, 720k Charolais £1030 (143); A Henry, Garvagh, 970k Simmental £1380 (142); R J Shiels, Garvagh, 730k Fleckvieh £990 (136); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 570k Friesian £760 (133); Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, 710k Holstein £915 (129), 630k £800 (127), 830k £965 (116); Portglenone farmer, 630k Belgian Blue £815 (129); Garvagh farmer, 690k Limousin £880 (128), 700k £840 (120); E O’Connell, Garvagh, 750k Aberdeen Angus £955 (127); I Matthews, Bushmills, 630k Shorthorn £790 (125); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 760k Fleckvieh £940 (124); W I Smyth, Limavady, 640k Limousin £775 (121), 650k £780 (120) and Randalstown farmer, 940k Aberdeen Angus £1100 (117).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers

C O’Connell, Ringsend, 400k Limousin £855 (214), 350k £700 (200), 410k £755 (184); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 470k Charolais £930 (198); G Christie, Claudy, 440k Limousin £850 (193), 460k Charolais £870 (189), 490k £925 (189); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 350k Limousin £675 (193); J G Linton, Garvagh, 430k Limousin £815 (190), 500k £940 (188); Claudy farmer, 450k Charolais £855 (190); N Connor, Dungiven, 360k Charolais £680 (189), 440k £810 (184); A Craig, Coleraine, 440k Aberdeen Angus £830 (189), 420k £780 (186), 450k £820 (182); T McCracken, Limavady, 420k Charolais £780 (186); J Smyth, Limavady, 570k Limousin £1040 (183); J Kelso, Upperlands, 490k Limousin £890 (182) and H Chambers, Bushmills, 620k Limousin £1120 (181).

Steers

A Andrews, Castlerock, 440k Charolais £1000 (227), 380k £855 (225), 360k £800 (222), 440k £975 (222), 340k Limousin £720 (212), 530k Charolais £1065 (201), 460k £900 (196), 460k £880 (191); J Blair, Cullybackey, 500k Charolais £1015 (201), 520k £990 (190); J Duffin and Son, Ahoghill, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1145 (201), 570k £1100 (193), 580k £1100 (190), 550k £1030 (187); J Kelso, Upperlands, 500k Limousin £1000 (200) and V Campbell, Magherfelt, 520k Limousin £985 (189).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.