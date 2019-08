Fat cows sell to £159 at Newtownstewart Mart

A larger entry of cattle on offer saw quality lots selling well however poorer sorts proved more difficult to sell.

Fat cows: An Omagh farmer 520kgs, £159; C McIlwaine Corrick, 875kgs, £154, 820kgs, £153; D Donaghy, Plumbridge 655kgs, £147, 610kg, £136, 730kgs, £125. F McBride, Gortin 680kgs, £144. P McBride, Cranagh 750kgs, £132; R Baxter, Drumquin 700kgs, £132, 660kgs, £129 and E McCloskey, Dungiven 580kgs, £116.

Friesian cows sold from £97 up.

Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland, Moyle 660kgs £1,220, 600kgs, £1,140, 620kgs, £1,100, 570kgs, £1,080; W B Nethery, Drumquin 580kgs, £1,150, 515kgs, £1,060, 520kgs, £1,000, 540kgs, £970. R Giles, Omagh 590kgs, £1,135; D McCullagh, Plumbridge 680kgs, £1,110; E Hamilton, Douglas Bridge 520kgs, £960, 510kgs, £950; R Hamilton, Castlederg 470kgs, £900; M Dooher, Strabane 440kgs, £850, 320kgs, £685; S Murray, Fintona 360kgs, £785. D Ballantine, Glenhull 470kgs, £830.

Heifer prices: T Semple, Castlederg 570kgs, £955; S Jones, Omagh 520kgs, £945 and £940, 500kgs, £925, 510kgs, £915, 480kgs, £890 and £880; R Giles, Omagh 480kgs, £900, 550kgs, £900, 450kgs, £800. M Lynch, Omagh 420kgs, £805, 430kgs, £750. C Muldoon, Castlederg 520kgs, £895. P McBride, Cranagh 450kgs, £870 420kgs, £840.

Sheep sale: A larger supply of lambs and ewes sold steadily.

I Hamilton 37.50kgs, £80; W S Buchanan 26.7kgs, £78.50; B McKane 24kgs, £78.50; D McIlwaine 24.8kgs, £78; R G Pollock 23.9kgs, £78; R Buchanan 25.9kgs, £77.80; D Hamilton 24.1kgs, £77.50; W T Nethery 25.1kgs, £77; R Scott 24kgs, £77; F McAleer 26.7kgs, £77; A Condy 23.2kgs, £77; R P Hunter 23.7kgs, £76.50; K Quinn 24kgs, £76.50; R Pinkerton 23.5kgs, £76.50; K McNamee 22.3kgs, £76; S Robinson 23.7kgs, £75; G McFarland 22.6kgs, £75; W Gibson 23.3kgs, £74.50; P McNamee 22.1kgs, £74; C F Kee 21.8kgs, £72; T Robb 21.4kgs, £70.50 and B Mullen 21.4kgs, £70.

Fat ewes: Fleshed ewes sold from £70 to £101.

Poorer sorts sold from £45 up.