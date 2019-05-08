Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,436 at Saintfield Mart

Another good show of stock at Wednesday’s sale with trade and demand strong in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,436 for 840kg Charolais £171.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 840kg, £171, £1,436, Limousin 720kg, £184, £1,324, Saintfield producer Limousin 690kg, £200, £1,380, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £181, £1,158, Limousin 600kg, £1,88, £1,128, Lisburn producer Limousin 840kg, £135, £1,134, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 660kg, £169, £1,115, Charolais 660kg, £138, £1,104, Ballygowan producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 690kg, £148, £1,021, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £156, £998 and Comber producer Holstein 580kg, £169, £980.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,120 for 640kg Aberdeen Angus £175.

Leading prices: Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £175, £1,120, Belgian Blue 650kg, £167, £1,085, Welsh Black 650kg, £166, £1,079, Limousin 650kg, £150, £975 and Ballygowan producer Shorthorn 1,000kg, £110, £1,100.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,130 for 580kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin 580kg, £1,130, Ballynahinch producer Simmental 480kg, £995, Limousin 540kg, £995, Saler 500kg, £950, Limousin 440kg, £865, Limousin 440kg, £845, Simmental 490kg, £840, Limousin 400kg, £805, Limousin 360kg, £735, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £990, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £985, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £800, Saintfield producer Simmental 490kg, £960, Simmental 470kg, £910, Crossgar producers Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £950, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £930, Charolais 500kg, £900, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 390kg, £865, Limousin 430kg, £860, Limousin 440kg, £840, Limousin 370kg, £830, Limousin 410kg, £820, Limousin 400kg, £805, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £805, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £770, Killyleagh producer Charolais 450kg, £800 and Crumlin producer Limousin 370kg, £795, Limousin 340kg, £735, Lisburn producer Limousin 330kg £780 and Limousin 290kg, £740.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,410 for 780kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 780kg, £1,410, 760kg, £1,360, 690kg, £13,30, 710kg, £13,00, 660kg, £1,270, 680kg, £1,250, Charolais 610kg, £1,110, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 640kg, £1,335, Charolais 550kg, £1,205, Limousin 550kg, £1,200, Charolais 580kg, £1,200, Charolais 540kg, £1,180, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,165, Simmental 560kg, £1,160, Hereford 660kg, £1,140, Simmental 560kg, £1,115, Limousin 510kg, £1,090, Limousin 570kg, £1,085, Limousin 500kg, £1,070, Limousin 520kg, £1,030, Limousin 430kg, £930, Saintfield producer Limousin 640kg, £1,325, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,290, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 420kg, £1,030, Limousin 410kg, £940, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £955, Carryduff producer Limousin 390kg, £960, Parthenais 400kg, £945, Crumlin producer Hereford 570kg, £960, Kilcoo producer Shorthorn beef 420kg, £930, Stabiliser 430kg, £905, Stabiliser 460kg, £900, Boardmills producer 620kg, £925 and Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £915.

SUCKLED CALVES: Limousin bull calves making £1,000 for 470kg, £920 for 400kg and £690 for 260kg Limousin heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £350 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £280 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.