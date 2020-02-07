Fat cows selling from €700/head to €1645/head at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, February 3 with a strong trade for all stock on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €90 for 30-35 kgs.
€90 to €100 for 35-37 kgs.
€100 to €110 for 38-42 kgs.
€110 to €120 for 42-47 kgs.
€120 to €130 for 48-58 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €70 to €142.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €160 to €190.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €240 to €295.
Cattle sale, Thursday, February 6, 2020: There was another excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart.
Quality store cattle in great demand again with bullocks selling to €920 over the weight and heifers to €845 over the weight.
Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.
Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €1645/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €645 to €825 over.
Beef bullocks - €580 to €920 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €855 over.
Beef heifers - €470 to €845 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €670 over.
Dry cows - €700 to €1645 each.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.