Fat cows selling from €700/head to €1645/head at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, February 3 with a strong trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 30-35 kgs.

€90 to €100 for 35-37 kgs.

€100 to €110 for 38-42 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 42-47 kgs.

€120 to €130 for 48-58 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €142.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €160 to €190.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €240 to €295.

Cattle sale, Thursday, February 6, 2020: There was another excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart.

Quality store cattle in great demand again with bullocks selling to €920 over the weight and heifers to €845 over the weight.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €1645/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €645 to €825 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €920 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €855 over.

Beef heifers - €470 to €845 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €670 over.

Dry cows - €700 to €1645 each.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.