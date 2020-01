Fat cows selling to £1365 and £159 per 100kgs at Newtownstewart Mart

The first sale of 2020 got off to a superb start with some outstanding prices being recorded with fat cows selling to £1365 and £159 per 100kgs.

Bullocks selling to to £1255, £640 over £1 and £252 per 100kgs while heifers sold to £1245 £680 over £1 and £262 per 100kgs.

Bullock prices: B M O'Neill Claudy 620kgs £1255. A Armstrong Dromore 595kgs £1235, 605kgs £1180, 585kgs £1160; D Sinclair Strabane 535kgs £1145 and R Giles Omagh 545kgs £940, 495kgs £920, 455kgs £885, 535kgs £870.

Small bullocks: A Moore Ardstraw 350kgs £895 (£256 per 100kgs) 330kgs £830 (£252 per 100kgs).

Heifer prices: A Drumquin farmer 565kgs £1245 (£680 over £1 and £220 per 100kgs), I S Hempton Gortin 595kgs £1190 and £1130, 650kgs £1100, 570kgs £1075, 565kgs £1000 535kgs £880; C Armstrong Dromore 590kgs £1185, 600kgs £1125, 585kgs £1120; M McKenna Plumbridge 605kgs £1070, 575kgs £1010, 560kgs £930. J McMenamin Killeter 505kgs £965, 490kgs £960, 450kgs £890, 405kgs £860, 475kgs £800; D A Sinclair Strabane 470kgs £960; G Hamilton Castlederg 610kgs £945, 570kgs £940, 595kgs £905; R Giles Omagh 460kgs £860, 485kgs £875, 445kgs £840. A Moore Ardstraw 300kgs £785 (£262 per 100kgs)

Fat cows: A Moore Ardstraw 860kgs £159, 675kgs £148.

Sheep sale: Fat hoggets - K Kelly 25.90kgs £95; R Henry 25kgs £94.50; R Baxter 24.50kgs £94.50; A Millar 26.70kgs £94.50; G McFarland 25.3kgs £93; W H Cather 24.4kgs £92.50; R I Henry 26.5kgs £91.50; R Sterritt 27.5kgs £88 and G McCullagh 22.3kgs £84.

Fat ewes sold from £55 to £87.