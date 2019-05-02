Fat cows selling to a top price of £1,400 for 670kg at Saintfield Mart

An excellent show of stock at Wednesday’s sale with outstanding trade in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,400 for 670kg Charolais £209.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 670kg, £209, £1,400, Charolais 860kg, £153, £1,315, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £204, £1,224, Charolais 810kg, £126, £1,020, Kilmore producer Shorthorn beef 640kg, £198, £1,267, Charolais 780kg, £1,38 £1,076, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 610kg, £192, £1,171, Hillsborough producer Limousin 680kg, £168, £1,142, Limousin 660kg, £147, £970, Dromara producer Limousin 660kg, £168, £1,108, Lisburn producer Simmental 760kg, £143, £1,086, Ballyward producer Charolais 650kg, £167, £1,085 and Ballykinlar producer Limousin 810kg, £129, £1,044.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,193 for 760kg Friesian.

Leading prices: Comber producers Friesian 760kg, £157, £1,193, Saler 660kg, £179, £1,181, Friesian 740kg, £155, £1,147, Hereford 690kg, £160, £1,104, Friesian 690kg, £159, £1,097, Simmental 630kg, £171, £1,077, Saler 610kg, £170, £1,037, Crossgar producer Friesian 700kg, £157, £10,99, Friesian 660kg, £157, £1,036 and Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £192, £844.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,095 for 540kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Simmental 540kg, £1,095, Limousin 490kg, £1,035, Simmental 530kg, £970, Limousin 480kg, £930, Limousin 550kg, £920, Bangor producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1,065, Crossgar producer Limousin 470kg, £1,060, Limousin 440kg, £950, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 590kg, £1,040, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £970, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £950, Belgian Blue 480kg, £945, Limousin 490kg, £935, Comber producers Simmental 600kg, £1,040, Charolais 490kg, £1,005, Charolais 460kg, £965, Limousin 430kg, £945, Charolais 440kg, £945, Limousin 430kg, £945, Charolais 510kg, £940, Hereford 540kg, £940, Simmental 540kg, £915, Simmental 570kg, £995, Charolais 460kg, £900, Saintfield producer Simmental 510kg, £1,010, Limousin 500kg, £1,000, Simmental 520kg, £1,000, Limousin 470kg, £945, Limousin 500kg, £925, Saintfield producer Hereford 620kg, £980, Lisburn producer Limousin 540kg, £960, Carryduff producer Charolais 400kg, £915 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £910.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,265 for 700kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Comber producer Simmental 700kg, £1,265, Hereford 600kg, £1,235, Simmental 640kg, £1,200, 640kg, £1,090, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 550kg, £1,235, Limousin 500kg, £1,180, Limousin 560kg, £1,100, Charolais 480kg, £1,095, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,085, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,085, Simmental 490kg, £1,065, Simmental 450kg, £1,060, Kircubbin producer Limousin 670kg, £1,200, Limousin 550kg, £1,115, Limousin 500kg, £1,090, Groomsport producer Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,140, Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,120, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,020, Holywood producer Saler 570kg, £1,135, Saler 490kg, £1,070, Downpatrick producers Charolais 460kg, £1,115, Charolais 500kg, £1,110, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,100, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,070, Limousin 500kg, £1,040, Charolais 430kg, £1,040, Charolais 450kg, £1,025, Charolais 510kg, £1,025, Charolais 490kg, £1,025, Charolais 460kg, £1,020, Simmental 570kg, £1,000, Saintfield producers Limousin 450kg, £1,085, Hereford 610kg, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,025, Bangor producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1,080, Blonde d’Aquitaine 410kg, £1,015, Lisbane producer Limousin 500kg, £1,060, Limousin 440kg, £1,020, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 470kg, £1,015, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 370kg, £1,005 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin 490kg, £995.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £980 for 520kg Charolais bull calf with 100 calves on offer.

Leading prices: Bull calves: Lisburn producer Charolais 520kg, £980, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £955, Hereford 510kg, £950, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £915, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £885, Pomeroy producer Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £905, Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £870, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £895 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £895 and Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £880.

Heifer calves: Downpatrick producers Limousin 390kg, £870, 390kg, £850, Charolais 340kg, £785 and Ch 330kg, £770.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £325 for Simmental bull calf and £265 for Limousin heifer calf,