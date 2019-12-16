Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1540/head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, December 9, 2019: The Christmas lamb show and sale with a large entry of quality sheep and an excellent trade throughout.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 30-34kgs.

€80 to €90 for 34-37kgs.

€90 to €100 for 38-44kgs.

€100 to €110 for 44-47kgs.

€110 to €118 for 48-60kgs.

Show prizewinners:

Best pen of 5 Texel cross lambs: 1st – Victor and Clive Barnett, Raphoe and also the champion lambs purchased by McCarrons Butchers, Raphoe for €195 weighing 51kgs.

2nd - Glenn McConnell, Raphoe and also the reserve champion lambs purchased by Ciaran McCullagh, Ciaran's Butchers, Raphoe for €155 weighing 50kgs.

3rd - George Margey, Quigley's Point purchased by Gallaghers' Butchers, Ballybofey, Castlefin and Strabane for €122 weighing 48kgs.

Best pen of 5 Suffolk cross lambs: 1st - Sammy Laird, Convoy - purchased by Ciaran McCullagh, Ciaran's Butchers, Raphoe for €140 and weighing 51kgs.

2nd - Daniel Harkin, Carndonagh - purchased by Patsy Curran, Rathmullan for €112 and weighing 48kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €125.

Cattle sale, Thursday, December 12, 2019: There was a great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart for the final cattle sale of 2019.

All cattle on offer met a great trade with brisk bidding around the ring for the whole sale.

As usual strongest demand was for quality in-spec cattle and all types were easily sold.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1540/head.

Beef bullocks - €720 to €880 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €508 over.

Beef heifers - €410 to €760 over.

Store heifers €300 to €625 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1540 each.

First cattle sale of 2020 will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 11am.

Last sheep sale of 2019 will be held on Monday, December 16 at 11am.

First sheep sale of 2020 will be held on Monday, January 13 at 11am.