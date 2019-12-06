Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1435/head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, December 2, 2019: There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart this week again with an excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 30-35kgs.

€80 to €90 for 35-40kgs.

€90 to €100 for 40-45kgs.

€100 to €112 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €128.

Cattle sale, Thursday, December 5, 2019: There was an excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart for the time of year.

All cattle have now improved in price with trade for quality in-spec cattle very brisk and also a lively trade for other plainer types as well.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1435/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €500 to €770 over.

Beef bullocks - €620 to €730 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €585 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €680 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €660 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1435 each.

Raphoe Livestock Mart lamb show and sale, Monday, December 9:

Class 1 Best pen of 5 Suffolk cross lambs.

Class 2 Best pen of 5 Texel cross lambs.

Lambs for the show must not exceed 52kgs.

This will be in conjunction with the usual Monday sheep sale commencing at 11am.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.