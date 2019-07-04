Fat cows sold to £1,240 at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 170 calves and weanlings on Thursday, June 27, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: Downpatrick farmer, Aberdeen Angus £468; R and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £445, £352, £332, £245; H Stewart, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £427, £345, Limousin £328; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £420, £270, Stabiliser £205; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £382, £220; R and M Patterson, Killykergan, Belgian Blue £360, £350; J McKeown, Ballymena, Friesian £330; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £322, £297, £232; T Faith, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £295; G Smyth, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £287, Hereford £227, Belgian Blue £215; V Craig, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £280, Aberdeen Angus £257; W Henderson, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £265, £205; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £255; R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, Belgian Blue £255; W Henry, Coleraine, Limousin £250; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £227; Antrim farmer, Hereford £225; R and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £200 and Bellaghy farmer, Limousin £200.

Heifer calves: Downpatrick farmer, Aberdeen Angus £397, Hereford £345, £338, £330, Simmental £315, Aberdeen Angus £300, Hereford £268; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £368; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £345; R and M Patterson, Killykergan, Belgian Blue £342, £285; R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, Belgian Blue £337; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £330; V Craig, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £318, £300, Aberdeen Angus £292; R and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £300; W Henry, Coleraine, Limousin £275; T Faith, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £270; Upperlands farmer, Limousin £270; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £252; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £240, Belgian Blue £232 and R and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £230.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £330. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 500 lambs on Monday, July 1 met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £84.50 and to 3.70 per kg.

No sale on Monday, July 8. Next sale, July 15.

Lambs: N Wylie, Portglenone, 19.5k, £72.20 (370); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22k, £81 (368); R Lyons, Coleraine, 18.5k, £67.80 (367), 23.5k, £80.50 (343); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 21.5k, £78 (363); M Pollock, Coleraine, 21k, £76.20 (363); R Paul, Maghera, 21k, £76 (362); M McNally, Draperstown, 21.5k, £77.60 (361); T Topping, Garvagh, 22k, £79.50 (361); M Nesbitt, Kilrea, 21k, £75.50 (360); T Archibald, Dunloy, 22k, £77.80 (354); M Burton, Limavady, 23k, £81.50 (354); J Forsythe, Moneymore, 21.5k, £76 (354); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22k, £77.75 (353); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 23k, £81 (352); P White, Portglenone, 21k, £74 (352); A Booth, Stewartstown, 22k, £77 (350); Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £78.50 (349); S Black, Aghadowey, 21k, £73 (348); Stranocum farmer, 22.5k, £78.40 (348); R Dunlop, Portglenone, 23.5k, £81.60 (347); D Torrens, Garvagh, 22.5k, £78 (347); Kilrea farmer, 22k, £76.20 (346); L McKinley, Portstewart, 23.5k, £81 (345); S Henry, Macosquin, 22.5k, £77.50 (344); A Arrell, Knockloughrim, 24.5k, £84 (343) and A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 24.5k, £84 (343).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £85.00.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, July 2: A good entry of dairy stock met a super trade to a top of £1,410 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

McAleese Farms, Garvagh, second calver to £1,410; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer to £1,400 and Pomeroy farmer, calved heifer to £1,350.

Wednesday, July 3: A good entry of 130 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,020, heifers sold to £1,100 and fat cows sold to £1,240.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

H Savage, Magherafelt, 660k Simmental £1,000 (152), 620k, £820 (132); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 760k Charolais £1,040 (137), 600k Parthenais £770 (128), 550k, £660 (120), 640k Hereford £720 (113); E McSorley, Draperstown, 690k Limousin £930 (135); N Rosborough, Claudy, 630k Charolais £850 (135); S Hunter, Macosquin, 680k Charolais £890 (131); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 720k Limousin £940 (131), 740k Aberdeen Angus £940 (127); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 630k Friesian £800 (127); D Taylor, Finvoy, 630k Holstein £800 (127); T Junkin, Bellaghy, 870k Aberdeen Angus £1,035 (119) and J Lennox, Kilrea, 1,120k Aberdeen Angus £1,240 (111).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: H Higgins, Garvagh, 290k Limousin £620 (214), 330k, £675 (205), 250k, £500 (200), 380k, £690 (182); G Mullan, Dungiven, 250k Charolais £520 (208), 260k, £540 (208); Garvagh farmer, 390k Charolais £780 (200), 450k, £865 (192); Randalstown farmer, 240k Belgian Blue £475 (198); S Hunter, Macosquin, 520k Charolais £970 (187) and Toberhead Farms, Magherafelt, 610k Limousin £1,100 (180), 590k, £1,060 (180).

Steers: G Mullan, Dungiven, 350k Charolais £680 (194); J Kelso, Upperlands, 480k Limousin £920 (192), 490k, £920 (188); G Bradley, Coleraine, 460k Aberdeen Angus £870 (189); G Boyce, Garvagh, 670k Limousin £1,220 (182); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 470k Aberdeen Angus £850 (181) and Upperlands farmer, 450k Aberdeen Angus £810 (180).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.