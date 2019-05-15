Fat cows sold to a top price of £1,390 at Saintfield Mart

Due to the Balmoral Show a small show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with top quality cattle presented and outstanding prices.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,390 for 880kg Limousin £158.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 880kg, £158, £1,390, Saintfield producer Charolais 630kg, £180, £1,134, Charolais 720kg, £147, £1,058, Downpatrick producer Limousin 700kg, £156, £1,092, Carryduff producer Charolais 730kg, £142, £1,036, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 600kg, £172, £1,032, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £181, £1,013 and Ballywalter producer Limousin 550kg, £157, £863.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,340 for 600kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer got great prices for top quality stock Limousin 600kg, £1,340, Charolais 770kg, £1,340, Limousin 610kg, £1,330, Limousin 630kg, £1,310, Charolais 610kg, £1,290, Simmental 620kg, £1,275, Limousin 540kg, £1,230, Limousin 550kg, £1,210, Simmental 640kg, £1,200, Limousin 540kg, £1,200, Limousin 580kg, £1,185, Blonde d’Aquitaine 570kg, £1,175, Limousin 570kg, £1,170, Charolais 500kg, £1,140, Saintfield producers Charolais 560kg, £1,295, Charolais 540kg, £1,205, Charolais 500kg, £1,195, Simmental 560kg, £1,180, Limousin 520kg, £1,140, Charolais 550kg, £1,090, Charolais 480kg, £1,080, Limousin 480kg, £1,035, Charolais 390kg, £945 and Carryduff producer Charolais 510kg, £1,165, Charolais 390kg, £980, Charolais 400kg, £900.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £440 for Hereford bull calf and £380 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.