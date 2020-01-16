Fat cows to £1190 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Friday’s sale contained more dropped calves and fewer bullocks.

Weanling and heifer numbers remained stable.

In the weanling section, an Annalong farmer reached 280.6p/k for a 180k Aberdeen Angus male at £505.

A 184k Aberdeen Angus heifer from the same farm sold at £480 or 261p/k.

Weanlings sold to a top of £1000 for a 404k Limousin bull from Dromara.

A pen of Limousin females averaged 240p/k for a Dromara farmer.

Fat cows sold to £1190 from Rostrevor with a Dromara farmer obtaining £1065.

A good entry of heifers sold to £1100 for a 570k Charolais from Rathfriland.

The entire entry of heifers sold to average just short of £1000.

The bullock section again contained many over the 30 month mark and sold to £1070.

OTM Friesians sold to £860 for 600k with a 382k lot at £730 or 191p/k from Katesbridge.

Dropped calf number increased.

A Clontifleece farmer sold Simmental heifers to £385 and males to £335. Hereford bulls sold to £370 from Newry.

DROPPED CALVES

Clontifleece farmer: £385 and £315 for Simmental heifers and £335 for bulls. Newry farmer: Hereford bulls £370. Annaclone farmer: Limousin female £375. Annalong farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £305 and £255. Quilly farmer: Hereford heifers £295, £275, £275 and £265. Dechoment farmer: Hereford heifer £280.

WEANLINGS

Dromara farmer: 404k at £1000, 366k at £720, 286k at £700, 282k at £670, 278k at £660, 296k at £680. Kilkeel farmer: 180k at £505, 184k at £480, 208k at £525, 298k at £620. Dromore farmer: 318k at £715, 326k at £690. Dromara farmer: 346k at £770, 296k at £680, 276k at £590, 320k at £670. Ballymartin farmer: 246k at £565, 248k at £550.

HEIFERS AND COWS

Greenhill farmer: 572k at £1100, 556k at £1050, 526k at £1000. Damolly farmer: 574k at £1030, 508k at £915, 590k at £900. Begney farmer: 530k at £1000, 514k at £970, 534k at £955.

FAT COWS: Rostrevor farmer: 1020k at £1190. A Dromara farmer: 818k at £1065. Springing cows to £1060 from Kilkeel.

BULLOCKS

OTM Charolais from Banbridge, 628k at £1020. Ballycross farmer: 492k at £970, 522k at £960. Katesbridge farmer: OTM Friesian, 600k at £860, 616k at £775. Katesbridge farmer: 3 Friesians, 382k at £730, 320k at £590, 328k at £590.

A great trade for all classes of sheep on Tuesday evening.

The hoggets crossed the £100 mark for the first time since last spring.

Fat ewes cleared up to £145 for 4 from Ringclare.

HOGGETS

Ardarragh farmer: 27.2k at £101 and 36k at £100. Drumlee farmer: 32k at £100. Ballyroney farmer: 27.7k at £99.50. Dromore farmer: 23k at £98 and 28k at £98. Katesbridge farmer: 25.7k at £98. Newry farmer: 26.8k at £97. Cullion farmer: 27k at £97. Kilkeel farmer: 33k at £97.Glasker farmer: 22.4k at £95.50. Corgary farmer: 17.8k at £78.50. Annaclone farmer: 19.2k at £80.50. Leapoges farmer: 17k at £71.

FAT EWES

Donaghmore farmer: 4 at £145. Cullion farmer: 2 at £116. Annalong and Newry farmer: 2 lots at £114. Ballynahinch farmer: 5 at £109. Kilkeel farmer: 1 at £106. Ballymartin farmer: 2 at £105.