Fat cows top £1427 at Saintfield

There was another great show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield with prices exceeding last week and strong demand in all sections.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1427 for 860Kg Lim £166.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Lim 860Kg £166 £1427, Kircubbin producer Lim 780Kg £175 £1341, Sim 740Kg £136 £1006, Ballykinlar producer Lim 810Kg £159 £1287,610Kg £173 £1055, Ballynahinch producer Ch 740Kg £145 £1073, Killinchy producer Lim 790Kg £132 £1042, Comber producer Her 780Kg £132 £1029, Downpatrick producer Sim 820Kg £124 £1016.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1449 for 810Kg Sim £179.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Sim 810Kg £179 £1449, Lim 610Kg £194 £1183, Sim 690Kg £170 £1173,Lim 680Kg £170 £1156, Sim 600Kg £190 £1140, Sim 620Kg £181 £1122, Lim 550Kg £202 £1111, Sim 600Kg £184 £1104, Sim 600Kg £180 £1080, Sim 580Kg £177 £1026, Sim 590Kg £172 £1014, Sim 590Kg £170, £1003, Comber producer Fr 780Kg £150 £1170, Mb 770kg £151 £1162, Im 690Kg £160 £1104, Sim 720Kg £152 £1094, Ballygowan producer Her 630Kg £158 £995

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1040 for 530Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Lim 530Kg £1040, Lim 500Kg £1000, AA 500Kg £965,Lim 500Kg £935, Lim 410Kg £920, Lim 450Kg £900, Kircubbin producer Lim 390Kg £940, Lim 360Kg £930, BB 500Kg £920, BB 540Kg £910, Newtownards producer AA 500Kg £940, Comber producer Shb 640Kg £910, Shb 520Kg £910.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1400 for 660Kg BB.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer BB 660Kg £1400, Lim 600Kg £1360, Ch 600Kg £1350,BB 610Kg £1300, Lim 590Kg £1190, Ballynahinch producer Lim 600Kg £1320, Ch 510Kg £1185,AA 550Kg £1155, Sim 570Kg £1140, Sim 510Kg £1130, Lim 490Kg £1090, Hillsborough producer Lim 580Kg £1305, AA 550Kg £1160,AA 560Kg £1090, Ballynahinch producer AA 640Kg £1280,Sim 550Kg £1190,Sim 570Kg £1070, AA 510Kg £1060, Lim 480Kg £1050, Lim 450Kg £1040, Dromara producer Daq 720Kg £1240, Daq 680Kg £1215, Ch 570Kg £1060, Saintfield producer Her 470Kg £1200, Her 530Kg £1170, Lisburn producer Sim 560Kg £1200, Belfast producer Ch 520Kg £1180, Ch 500Kg £1180,Ch 490Kg £1170, Ch 450Kg £1100, Kircubbin producer Lim 500Kg £1180, Ballynahinch producer Sim 530Kg £1165, Downpatrick producer AA 550Kg £1140, AA 520Kg £1080, AA 590Kg £1070,Lim 530Kg £1040, Carryduff producer Ch 450Kg £1080, Ch 480Kg £1050, Lisburn producer Sim 520Kg £1045.

Suckled calves sold to a top of £690 for AA bull calf & £620 for Lim Heifer calf.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £430 for Her Bull calf & £280 For BB Heifer calf.