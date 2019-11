Fat ewes sell to £100 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 685 head last Wednesday night met a very sharp trade.

Fat lambs sold to £89.00 and fat ewes sold to £100.

Store lambs were a great trade topping out at £75.00 and many more could be sold at good prices.

FAT LAMBS

Charlie McDevitt, Limavady, 28kgs £89.00. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, 26kgs £86.00. Daniel Laverty, Portglenone, 28kgs £85.00. John P McKillop, Cushendall, 26kgs £85.00. Samuel Thompson, Ballymoney, 27kgs £85.00. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 29kgs £85.00. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, 27kgs £84.00. Sam Thompson, Kilraughts, 25kgs £83.50. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £83.50. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £83.50. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 22 ½kgs £81.40. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 23kgs £82.80. John Thompson, Bushmills, 22kgs £81.20. S McShane, Ballintoy, 24kgs £83.50. Arthur Hanna, Armoy, 24kgs b/f, £83.40. Ian Young, Coleraine, 22 ½kgs £80.80. Chas McCormick, Armoy, 23 ½kgs £85.50. F McCurry, Cushendall, 24kgs £83.00. John McCouaig, Ballycastle, 24kgs £81.00.

FAT EWES

B Huey, Armoy, 4 Texels, £100. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 1 Texel, £80.00. Derek Stirling, Ballymoney, 6 Texel, £90.00. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, 5 Texel, £87.00. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 12 crossbreds £73.50. S White, Cloughmills, 7 Texel, £80.00.

STORE LAMBS

A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 17 crossbreds s £75.00. Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, 9 Texel, £72.50. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 4 crossbreds £64.00. Jas McAuley, Glendun, 25 Texel, £62.50. Robert Lynn, Ballymoney, 12 Texel, £77.00. Des McCollum Loughguile, 5 Blackface, £59.00. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 8 Texel, £65.50.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.