Fat ewes sell to £100 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday, May 23 at HFAS spring lambs sold to £88, fat ewes sold to £100 and ewes and lambs sold to £190.

Fat lambs: Cabra farmer, £88 for 21.5kg (406ppk). Hilltown farmer, £87.50 for 23kg (373ppk), £75.50 for 20kg (377ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £86.50 for 22.5kg(384ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £86.50 for 24kg (355pk), £86 for 22kg (390ppk), £82 for 21.5kg (381ppk). Annalong farmer, £85.50 for 21.5kg (397ppk). Newry farmer, £85 for 24kg (349ppk), £83 for 21kg (395ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer, £100. Kilcoo farmer, £87, £84. Mayobridge farmer, £86.50. Castlewellan farmer, £80. Kilkeel farmer, £75 (twice). Cabra farmer, £74.50

Ewes and lambs: Castlewellan farmer, £190, £188, £165, £162. Kilkeel farmer, £175.

Saturday, May 25 in HFAS: Super numbers for the last cattle sale in May, two packed ringsides with super trade at both.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer, £1,240 for 690kg (179ppk), £1,130 for 618kg (182ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £1,105 for 656kg (168ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £1,075 for 708kg (151ppk). Dromara farmer, £1,000 for 826kg (121ppk). Warrenpoint farmer, £940 for 632kg (148ppk). Newry farmer, £930 for 674kg (138ppk), £905 for 590kg (153ppk).

Cow and calves: Warrenpoint farmer, £1,610. Dromara farmer, £1,410. Rathfriland farmer, £1,400, £1,210, £1,200. Mayobridge farmer, £1,350. Burren farmer, £1,250.

Weanling heifers: Rathfriland farmers, £1,150 for 494kg (232ppk), £980 for 510kg (192ppk), £900 for 440kg (204ppk). Newry farmer, £1,010 for 520kg (194ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £870 for 302kg (288ppk), £855for 382kg (223ppk). Attical farmer, £860 for 310kg (277ppk). Hilltown farmer, £850 for 528kg (161ppk), £835 for 382kg (218ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £830 for 388kg (213ppk).

Heifers: Ballynahinch farmer, £1,345 for 716kg (187ppk), £1,225 for 674kg (181ppk). Katesbridge farmer, £1,200 for 596kg (201ppk), £1,145 for 576kg (198ppk), £1,120 for 618kg (181ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £1,115 for 610kg (182ppk), £1,040 for 610kg (170ppk), £990 for 562kg (174ppk). Hilltown farmer, £1,110 for 500kg (222ppk), £1,100 for 508kg (216ppk). Loughgilly farmer, £1,020 for 576kg (177ppk), £1,000 for 550kg (181ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmers, £1,000 for 486kg (205ppk), £910 for 470kg (193ppk), £855 for 334kg (256ppk), £850 for 426kg (199ppk), £840for 320kg (262ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £900 for 356kg (252ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £825 for 488kg (169ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £815 for 370kg (220ppk). Cabra farmer, £805 for 364kg (221ppk), £800 for 352kg (227ppk).

Bullocks: Rathfriland farmer, £1,435 for 650kg (220ppk), £1,350 for 658kg (205ppk), £1,300 for 702kg (185ppk), £1,285 for 612kg (203ppk), £1,265 for 648kg (195ppk), £1,245 for 612kg (203ppk), £1,240 for 666kg (186ppk), £1,210 for 638kg (189ppk). Hilltown farmer, £1,300 for 698kg (186ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £1,205 for 632kg (190ppk), £1170 for 642kg (182ppk), £1,155 for 564kg (204ppk). Cabra farmer, £1,200 for 634kg (189ppk).