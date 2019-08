Fat ewes sell to £100 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday at Hilltown Mart: Fat lambs: Newcastle farmer £82 for 20.kg (400ppk), £74 for 21kg (352ppkk).

Newry farmer £78 for 26kg (300ppk). Banbridge farmer £77 for 24kg (321ppk). Hilltown farmers £76 for 23kg (330ppk), £73 for 20.5kg (351ppk), £72 for 20kg (320ppk), £71.50 for 22kg (325ppk), £71 for 22kg (323ppk), £70 for 19.5kg (359ppk).

Store lambs: Cabra farmer £69.50 for 18kg (386ppk). Mayobridge farmer £68 for 18kg (377ppk). Hilltown farmer £67 for 17kg (394ppk), £65.50 for 18kg (363ppk), £65 for 16kg (406ppk), £65 for 14.5kg (448ppk). Banbridge farmer £64.50 for 17kg (368ppk). Castlewellan farmer £64 for 16kg (400ppk).

Fat ewes: Newcastle farmer £110, £88. Newry farmer £95. Kilkeel farmer £87, £80. Rostrevor farmer £71. Hilltown farmer £70.

Fat cow sell to £1,420.

Saturday at Hilltown Mart: A super turn out of cattle.

Fat cows sold to £1,420, cow and Calves sold to £1,400, heifers sold to £1,420 and bullocks sold to £1,175.

Fat cows: Dromara farmer £1,420 for 920kg (154ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1,255 for 894kg (140ppk). Hilltown farmer £1,155 for 702kg (164ppk), £1,145 for 768kg (149ppk). Castlewellan farmer £1,070 for 742kg (144ppk). Jerrettspass farmer £1,050 for 808kg (130ppk). Cabra farmer £880 for 748kg (117ppk).

Cows and calves: Cabra farmer £1,400. Attical farmer £1,250, £1,240. Dromara farmer £1,080.

Bulls: Dromara farmer £1,440 for 930kg. Kilcoo farmer £1,325 for 1044kg. Kilkeel farmer £1,300 for 800kg, £1,250 for 748kg, £1,160 for 842kg, £1,140 for 742kg.

Weanling heifers Dromara farmer £750 for 430kg (174ppk). Castlewellan farmer £740 for 322kg (229ppk), £720 for 398kg (180ppk). Rostrevor farmer £640 for 276kg (231ppk).

Heifers: Ballyward farmer £1,420 for 834kg (170ppk), £1,300 for 808kg (160ppk), £1,210 for 746kg (162ppk). Jerrsttspass farmer £1,345 for 742kg (181ppk), £1,170 for 676kg (173ppk). Mayobridge farmer £1,200 for 682kg (176ppk). Castlewellan farmer £1,145 for 632kg (181ppk), £1,060 for 584kg (181ppk), £1,050 for 502kg (209ppk). Annalong farmer £1,125 for 640kg (175ppk).

Weanling males: Mayobridge farmer £1,100 for 604kg (182ppk), £835 for 472kg (176ppk). Attical farmer £820 for 498kg (164ppk). Annalong farmer £750 for 396kg (189ppk). Castlewellan farmer £750 for 410kg (182ppk).

Bullocks: Katesbridge farmer £1.175 for 618kg (190ppk), £980 for 616kg (159ppk), £955 for 570kg (167ppk), £950 for 562kg (169ppk). Loughgilly farmer £1,140 for 602kg (189ppk), £1,100 for 614kg (179ppk), £1,085 for 568kg (191ppk), £1,050 for 610kg (172ppk), £1,000 for 590kg (169ppk). Hilltown farmer £945 for 498kg (189ppk), £935 for 478kg (195ppk), £930 for 512kg (181ppk), £910 for 574kg (158ppk).