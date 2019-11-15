Fat ewes sell to £104 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 1,100 head last Wednesday night saw a big jump in land prices, selling to a top price of £93.00.

Fat ewes sold to £104.00 and store lambs were in great demand selling to a top price of £80.00.

FAT LAMBS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 28kgs £93.00. Trevor Carson, Cloughmills, 30kgs £90.00. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £86.00. A B Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs £86.00. Brian McAllister, Mosside, 26kgs £85.50. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 25kgs £83.20. P McErlain, Armoy, 29kgs £85.00. M Montgomery, Liscolman, 27kgs £85.00. M Maloney, Loughguile, 26kgs £85.00. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 26kgs £84.00. David Steele, Glenarm, 22 ½kgs £83.20. William Knox, Armoy, 18kgs £70.00. Archie Linegan, Ballymoney, 21kgs £78.50.

STORE LAMBS

John McIlrath, Ballymena, 8 Tex, £77.00. Sean McAlonan, Armoy, 20 Suff, £76.20. H McKiernan, Ballycastle, 8 Suff, £74.50. J and A McCafferty, Macosquin, 18 Tex, £72.00. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 20 crossbreds £70.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, 35 Suffolk, £69.50. Ger McEldowney, Draperstown, 6 Blackface, £69.50. S McDonnell, Cushendall, 13 crossbreds £72.00.

FAT EWES

B Kinney, Ballymoney, 4 Texel, £104.00. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £88.00. M Montgomery, Liscolman, 2 Suffolk, £87.00. P McGuckian, Dunloy, 7 Texel, £78.00. J Fisher, Novally, 15 crossbreds £74.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.