Fat ewes sell to £110 at Hilltown Mart

Saturday at HFAS spring lambs sold to £92, fat ewes sold to £110 and ewes with young lambs at footing sold to £200.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £92 for 25kg (359ppk), £91 for 23.5kg (385ppk). Hilltown farmer £92 for 30kg (306ppk), £91.50 for 27kg (332ppk), £85 for 21.5kg (39ppk). Drumgath farmer £90.50 for 23kg (386ppk), £87.50 for 22kg (385ppk). Mayobridge farmer £90 for 25kg (354ppk), £89 for 22kg (400ppk). Ballyward farmer £88.50 for 22kg (393ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £88 for 22kg (398ppk). Rathfriland farmer-£87.50 for 22kg (397ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£86.50 for 22kg (393ppk). Kilcoo farmer £86 for 23kg (359ppk). Cabra farmer £85.50 for 21kg (392ppk).

Fat ewes: Attical farmer £110, £91. Kilkeel farmer £91. Rathfriland farmer £90. Annalong farmer £90. Ballyward farmer £87.50. Drumgath farmer £85. Mayobridge farmer £82.50, £76. Hilltown farmer £82.

Ewes with lambs at foot: Hilltown farmers £200, £180, £170, £165, £150, £145. Attical farmer £110.