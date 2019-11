Fat ewes sell to £113 at Gortin Mart

Fat lambs sold to £89 on Monday at Gortin Mart.

Another strong trade throughout with store lambs selling to £74 and fat ewes £113.

FAT LAMBS

Stewart Patterson £89/27kg, William Graham £87.50/27kg, Gary Watt £87.20/27kg, William Patterson £87.20/27kg, John Convery £87/30kg, William Graham £87/27kg, Trevor Turkington £86.80/26kg, William Patterson £86.50/25kg, Derek Kerr £86.20/26kg, John Adair £86/25kg, Kieran Kearney £86/25kg, James McGaughey £85.80/25kg, Michael McGlade £85/24kg, John Convery £85/29kg, Michael McGlade £84.50/25kg, D and E Allen £84.50/24kg, David Hutchinson £82.50/23kg, Wayne McElmurry £82/23kg, Rathkelly Farm £82/24kg, R Boyd £82/23kg, Drew Stewart £82/22kg, Drew Baxter £82/24kg, Michael McGready £81.80/23kg, Wlliam Graham £81.50/22kg and Keith McMullin £81/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

S Lynch £74, £72.50, William Orr £71.50, Nigel McCance £71, John Convery £70, Drew Baxter £69, D Kelly £69, £68, £66, Gerard Conway £62.50, F Jones £58, £56 and Thomas McGarvey £51.

FAT EWES

William Warnock £113, £90, James Delargy £112, John Keenan £98, John O'Neill £90, £90, £87, R Boyd £86, Keith McMullin £85.50, James Delargy £81, Drew Stewart £81, John O'Neill £80.50 and Richard Pattison £72.