Fat ewes sell to £115 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Fat ewes were dearer on the week with lambs a slightly easier trade.

Heavy lambs topped at £84 for 29k from Dromara.

A second lot from Corbally sold at £83 for 27k.

All heavy lambs sold from £80 up.

There were fewer store lambs in the entry selling from 360p to 370p/k.

Around 200 fat ewes were dearer. Ashfield farmer: £115 and £98. Rathfriland farmer: £100.

LAMBS

Dromara farmer: 29k at £84. Corbally farmer: 27k at £83. Rathfriland farmer: 27.8k at £82. Dromore farmer: 26k at £80. Carginagh farmer: 26k at £80. Dromara farmer: 26k at £80. Imdel farmer: 26.8k at £80. Loughorne farmer: 17k at £64. Moneyreagh farmer: 17k at £63.50. Banbridge farmer: 19.5k at £70. Cullion farmer: 19k at £67. Shinn farmer: 21k at £74. Drumlee farmer: 20k at £70.

FAT EWES

Dromore farmer: £115 and £98. Rathfriland farmer: £100. Loughorne farmer: £92. Rathfriland farmer: £90. Cabra farmer: £90. Ballyroney farmer: £82. Ballymartin farmer: £81.