Fat ewes sell to £120 and fat hoggets to £103 at Armoy Mart

Another good show of sheep on Wednesday night last saw fat ewes sell to £120 and fat hoggets to £103.

HOGGETS

Sam Gardner, Stranocum, 27kgs £103. C McFadden, Armoy, 27kgs £101. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, 23kgs £97.50. D McCloskey, Loughguile, 26 Blackface, £95.50. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs Blackface £98.50. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 26kgs Blackface, £98.50. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 23, Blackface, £95.00. P McNaughton, Glenariffe, 23kgs £95.00. M McGarry, Ballycastle, 24kgs £96.00. H Dornan, Armoy, 24kgs £97.00. J McNeice, Ballymoney, 30kgs £101.50. Mark Morrison, Coleraine, 25kgs £95.00. W Sharkey, Cushendun, 25kgs £96.00. L Millen, Coleraine, 30kgs £100. M McKay, Cushendun, 24kgs Blackface, £94.50. H Dornan, Armoy, 24kgs £96.00. J McNeice, Ballymoney, 36kgs £97.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 20kgs £86.00. A McGarry, Ballycastle, 20kgs £84.50. E Lagan, Garvagh, 20kgs £83.50.

FAT EWES

R McNeill, Coleraine, Texel, £120. Mark Morrison, Coleraine, Texel, £101. W Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £100. W Nutt, Bushmills, Suffolk, £96.00. D Montgomery, Texel, £97.00. N McKeague, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £98.00. J Todd, Ballycastle, Texel, £90.00. N McClure, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £104. S McNeill, Aghadowey, Suffolk, £100.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.