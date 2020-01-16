Fat ewes sell to £127 at Armoy Mart

Sheep trade stepped up another gear last Wednesday night with just over 700 head on offer.

Fat lambs sold to £107, fat ewes sold to £127 with many lots over £100. Store lambs sold to £86.50.

LEADING PRICES

John Campbell, Ballymoney, 28kgs £107. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 26kgs £99.00. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 26kgs £98.00. Robert Wylie, Clough, 29kgs £98.00. John Elliott, Loughguile, 26kgs £98.00. John Crawford, Glarryford, 25kgs £97.00. Con Blair, Ballymoney, 24kgs £97.00. K Lavery, Randalstown, 23kgs £96.50. G Millen, Coleraine, 25kgs £96.50. E Jamison, Coleraine, 26kgs £96.00. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 25kgs £95.50. A Boyce, Bushmills, 24kgs £95.00. J J McAlister, Glendun, 26kgs Blackface, £96.00. Chas McAlister, Cushendall, 22kgs Blackface £86.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £95.00. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 24kgs £95.20.

FAT EWES

Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills, 4 Texel, £127, Graham Thompson, Bushmills, 2 Suffolk, £115.50. D Cussick, Armoy, 4 Texel, £109. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 1 Suffolk, £108. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 4 Texel, £107. Ian Young, Coleraine, 3 Texel, £104. Brian Marcus McAuley, Bushmills, 1 Suffolk, £104. Ballylurgan Farms, Randalstown, 6 Texel, £103. I Young, Coleraine, 2 crossbreds £96.00. V Chestnutt, Bushmills, 3 Texel, £90.00. D Marshall, Clough, 4 Suffolk, £90.00. Tom Archibald, Dunloy, 6 Texel, £101. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, 6 Texel, £91.00. K & E McErlain, Armoy, 10 crossbreds £90.00.

STORE LAMBS

John Campbell, 8 Blackface £84.00. J McMullan, Glenarm, 11 Blackface, £84.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 25 Texel, £85.00. M McVicker, Bushmills, 10 Texel, £75.00. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, 26 Suffolk, £75.00. A Boyd, Cloughmills, 27, crossbreds £62.50. Robert Boyd, Cloughmills, 23 crossbreds £71.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 22 Texel, £59.50. Tom Rainey, Maghera, 25 Blackface, £70.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

All types of sheep sold.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.