Fat ewes sell to £153 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday at Hilltown Mart fat lambs fetched £88, store lambs fetched £69.50, fat ewes fetched £153 and springing ewes fetched £174.

Fat lambs: Kilcoo farmers £88 for 26.5kg (330ppk), £83.50 for 24kg (345ppk). Castlewellan farmer £88 for 24kg (363ppk). Cabra farmer-£86 for 24kg (358ppk), £81 for 21.5kg (373ppk). Kilkeel farmer-£81 for 21kg (373ppk), £79.50 for 20kg (391ppk). Castlewellan farmer £78.50 for 19kg (413ppk). Camlough farmer £76 for 19.5kg (389ppk), £76 for 19kg (391ppk), £75.50 for 22kg (343ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer-£69.50 for 18.5kg (375ppk). Downpatrick farmer £68.50 for 18.5kg (370ppk), £66.50 for 17kg (391ppk), £65.50 for 17kg (380ppk).

Fat ewes: Warrenpoint farmer £153. Hilltown farmer £121, £114. Kilkeel farmer £105.

Springing ewes: Rostrevor farmer £174, £146, £137, £133, £129.

Saturday at Hilltown Mart: Fat lambs fetched £89, store lambs fetched £69 and fat ewes fetched £114

Fat lambs: Kilcoo farmers £89 for 26kg (342ppk), £85 for 23.5kg (362ppk), £82 for 22.5kg (364ppk). Banbridge farmer £88.50 for 25.5kg (347ppk), £88 for 25kg (351ppk). Hilltown farmer £87.50 for 25kg (316ppk). Newry farmer £86 for 24kg (353ppk). Crossgar farmer £85.50 for 24.5kg (349ppk), £85.50 for 23kg (349ppk). Dromore farmer £85 for 24kg (346ppk). Rathfriland farmer £84 for 23kg (365ppk).

Store lambs: Ardglass farmer £69 for 17kg (405ppk), £68.50 for 17kg (402ppk), and £67 for 16.5kg (406ppk). Ballynahinch farmer £67.50 for 17.5kg (385ppk). Castlewellan farmer £57 for 14.5kg (393ppk).

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £114. Kilkeel farmer £111, £102, £100. Mayobridge farmer £95. Ardglass farmer £95.