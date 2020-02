Fat ewes sell to £162 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday, January 30 at Hilltown Mart: A super show of sheep with lambs fetching to £102 for 28kg and fat ewes fetching £162.

Fat lambs: Rostrevor farmer £102 for 28kg (364ppk), £99 for 27.5kg (360ppk), £96.80 for 23.5kg (411ppk). Kilcoo farmer £101 for 24.5kg (412ppk), £100.50 for 30kg (333ppk), £100 for 30kg (333ppk). Cabra farmer £98 for 26kg (395ppk). Hilltown farmers £97 for 24.5kg (395ppk), £93 for 22kg (414ppk), £89.50 for 21.5kg (413ppk). Dromara farmer £95 for 23kg (413ppk). Mayobridge farmer £95 for 26kg (365ppk). Annalong farmer £94 for 22.5kg (418ppk). Ballyward farmer £92 for 22kg (414ppk). Rathfriland farmer £88 for 20.5kg (421ppk).

Fat ewes: Bryansford famer £162, £135. Rathfriland farmer £123. Hilltown farmers £119, £106, £105. Dromara farmer £115. Banbridge farmer £111. Rostrevor farmer £110. Attical farmer £109. Kilkeel farmer £105. Kilcoo farmer £104, £103. Cabra farmer £100. Ballyward farmer £98.50.

Saturday, February 1 at Hilltown Mart: Fat cows sold to £1200 for 858kg (139ppk), heifers sold to £1120 for 674kg (166ppk), weanling heifers sold to £920 for 386kg (238ppk) and bullocks sold to £1235 for 588kg (210ppk).

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 858kg (139ppk). Banbridge farmer £965 for 774kg (124ppk). Kilkeel farmer £950 for 660kg (143ppk). Hilltown farmer £945 for 700kg (135ppk). Kilkeel farmer £900 for 646kg (139ppk). Castlewellan farmer £870 for 782kg (111ppk).

Springing cows: Castlewellan farmer £940, £810, £780.

Cows and calves at foot: Castlewellan farmer £1090.

Weanling heifers: Drumgath farmer £920 for 386kg (238ppk), £880 for 334kg (263ppk), £850 for 372kg (228ppk), £835 for 400kg (208ppk), £830 for 374kg (221ppk), £745 for 330kg (225ppk), £725 for 300kg (241ppk), £700 for 284kg (246ppk). Hilltown farmer £795 for 332kg (239ppk). Mayobridge farmer £770 for 326kg (236ppk). Kilkeel farmer £760 for 324kg (234ppk).

Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1120 for 674kg (166ppk), £950 for 484kg (196ppk). Annaclone farmer £1090 for 684kg (159ppk), £1035 for 628kg (164ppk), £925 for 420kg (220ppk). Newcastle farmer £1060 for 542kg (195ppk). Annalong farmer £980 for 580kg (169ppk), £905 for 534kg (169ppk). Kilcoo farmer £925 for 582kg (158ppk), £920 for 478kg (192ppk), £910 for 504kg (180ppk). Banbridge farmer £900 for 532kg (169ppk).

Weanling males: Rathfriland farmer £685 for 328kg (208ppk), £635 for 352kg (180ppk). Kilcoo farmer £685 for 306kg (223ppk), £670 for 282kg (237ppk). Castlewellan farmer £640 for 274kg (233ppk). Burren farmer £635 for 244kg (260ppk). Annaclone farmer £625 for 346kg (180ppk).

Bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1235 for 588kg (210ppk), £1155 for 548kg (210ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1165 for 682kg (170ppk), £1160 for 624kg (185ppk), £1040 for 600kg (173ppk). Ballyward farmer £1140 for 544kg (209ppk), £1100 for 474kg (230ppk), £1090 for 496kg (219ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1080 for 614kg (175ppk).