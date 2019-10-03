Fat ewes sell to £80 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of just under 2,500 head last Wednesday night saw fat lambs top price at £72.00 and fat ewes selling to £80.00.

A large turnout of Blackface wether lambs sold to a top price of £57.50, a sharp trade.

Rams sold to £210 and breeding ewes sold to £138.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £72.00. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £70.50. R Sinclair, Bushmills, 26kgs £70.00. J C Cassley, Armoy, 25kgs £70.00. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £69.50. G Bradley, Armoy, 25kgs £69.00. G McCarry, Ballycastle, 24kgs £68.00. P Murray, Glenariffe, 23kgs £67.50. M L Patton and Son, Ballymoney, 24kgs £67.00. S Duncan, Ballycastle, 22kgs £66.80. G McAuley, Ballymoney, 20kgs £65.00.

STORE LAMBS

Caolan McCaughan, Ballycastle 18 Suffolk, £62.50. S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 46, Texels, £62.50. S and J Mullan, Drumsurn, 9 Suffolk, £61.50. Martin McBride, Armoy, 28 Texel, £61.00. John Kane, Cushendall, 9 Suffolk, £60.50. J J McDonnell, Cushendall, 25 crossbreds £60.00. S White, Cloughmills, 22 Texel, £59.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 31 Suffolk, £58.50. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 38 Ted, £58.65. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £58.00. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 29 Blackface, £57.50. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 25 crossbreds £57.00. Frank McCollum, Loughguile, 7 Texel, £57.00. John Laverty, Armoy, 80 Texel, £56.00. Johnny McAuley, Cushendun, 14 crossbreds £55.00. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall 25 crossbreds £55.00. Archie Murphy, Cushendun, 36 Blackface, £52.00, 38, £48.50. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, 33 Texel, £60.50. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, 44, Blackface, £50.50.

EWE LAMBS

Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 12 Mules, £98.00, 12, £83.00, 12, £76.00. John McDonnell, Cushendall, 12 Texel, £90.00. P and S McMullan, Rathlin, 12 Mules, £88.00, 12, £75.50, 12, £75.50, 12, £74.00, 10, £73.00, 9, £71.00. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 10 crossbreds £73.00. Seamus and Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 8, s/c £70.00.

FAT EWES

Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 9 Charollais, £80.00. Donal Gillan, Loughguile, 4 crossbreds £75.00. J Anderson, Bushmills, 7, crossbreds £74.00. Joe McMullan, Cushendall, 15 Blackface, £66.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 10 c crossbreds £64.00. J McQuaige, Ballycastle, 4 crossbreds £63.50. Jas Higgins, Garvagh, 12 Texel, £62.00. J G Cassley, Armoy, 3 crossbreds £63.00.

BREEDING RAMS

Danny McKay, Martinstown, Texel, £210, £170, £150. John P McKillop, Cushendall, Texel, £170, £155. Alex McCann, Martinstown, Suffolk, £160.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.