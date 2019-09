Fat ewes sell to £89 at Hilltown Mart

Saturday at Hilltown Mart: Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £78 for 25.5kg (305ppk). Rathfriland farmer £77.50 for 27kg (287ppk), £77 for 24.5kg (314ppk). Kilkeel farmer £76.50 for 25kg (306ppk). Cullyhanna farmer £75.50 for 25.5kg (296ppk). Cabra farmer £74.50 for 23.5kg (317ppk).Hilltown farmer £72 for 22kg (300ppk), £71.50 for 23.5kg (304ppk), £70 for 19.5kg (359ppk). Castlewellan farmer £71 for 21kg (338ppk).

Store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £65 for 18.5kg (351ppk). Hilltown farmer £63.50 for 18kg (352ppk), £62.50 for 18.5kg (337ppk). Kilcoo farmer £62 for 18kg (344ppk), £58.50 for 18kg (325ppk). Kilkeel farmer £61 for 18.5kg (329ppk). Ballyward farmer £59.50 for 17kg (350ppk). Cabra farmer £56 for 17.5kg (320ppk).

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £88. Mayobridge farmer £85, £75, £74.50. Ballyward farmer £83. Cabra farmer £81. Rostrevor farmer £79. Hilltown farmer £75, £71.

Fat Lambs- Mayobridge farmer-£77 for 22kg (350ppk), £72.50 for 22.5kg (322ppk), £66 for 21kg (314ppk). Rostrevor farmer-£75 for 24.5kg (306ppk), £72 for 20kg (360ppk), £71 for 22kg (311ppk), £70 for 22.5kg (311ppk). Hilltown farmer-£74 for 25kg (296ppk), £73 for 23kg (317ppk), £66.50 for 21kg (317ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£67 for 22.kg (297ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmers £66 for 18kg (366ppk), £63.50 for 17kg (373ppk), and £62.50 for 17.5kg (375ppk). Kilkeel farmer £65.50 for 18.5kg (354ppk). Annaclone farmer £61 for 18kg (329ppk). Rostrevor farmer £60 for 18kg (333ppk).

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £89. Hilltown farmer £85. Cabra farmer £83. Dromara farmer £80, £79.

Breeding rams: Kilkeel farmers £150, £115.