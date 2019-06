Fat ewes sell to £98 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, June 1 trade was steady with good quality lambs, fat lambs sold to £92.00 and fat ewes to £98.00.

FAT LAMBS: Ballygowan farmer 24kg, £92.00, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £90.50, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg, £90.50, Erenagh farmer 24kg, £90.50, Rossglass farmer 23kg, £89.00, Dromara farmer 26kg, £89.00, Ballyculter farmer 25kg, £89.00, Bonecastle farmer 26kg, £89.00, Loughinisland farmer 22kg, £89.00 and Ballydugan farmer 21kg, £88.50.

FAT EWES: Ballynahinch farmer £98.00, Downpatrick farmer £97.50, Legamaddy farmer £97.00, Clough farmer £94.00, Drumaness farmer £85.00, Ballynoe farmer £85.00, Clough farmer £85.00, Ballynahinch farmer £83.00, Castlewellan farmer £82.00 and Ballykinlar farmer £80.00.

Ewes and lambs: Castlewellan farmer £172.00 and Leitrim farmer £172.00.