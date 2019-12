Fat ewes sell to a top of £135 at Armoy Mart

Fat lambs sold to £94.00 in the last sale of 2019 with 648 head on offer.

Fat ewes sold to a top of £135 and store lambs to £75.50.

LEADING PRICES

R and M Milliken, Armoy, 28kgs £94.00. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, 26kgs £91.00. Brian J McAllister, Dervock, 27kgs £89.50. Chris McKernan, Dervock, 27kgs £89.00. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 25kgs £88.00. Liam Black, Glenariffe, 26kgs £87.80. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 25kgs £87.50. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £87.00. Danny McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £87.00. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 23kgs £86.80. Mary Steele, Glenarm, 22 ½kgs £85.00. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, 23 ½kgs £85.20. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 23kgs £84.00. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, 25kgs £86.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs £85.00. Danny McKay, Martinstown, 23 ½kgs £85.00. Edward Little, Ballymena, 22 ½kgs £84.00. Ian Young, Coleraine, 22kgs b/f, £82.50.

FAT EWES

E Young, Coleraine, Texel, £135.00. D McKay, Ballymena, crossbreds £96.00. M McClafferty, Armoy, crossbreds £90.00. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £84.00. Chris McKernan, Dervock, crossbreds £82.50. B Mullan, Armoy, Dorsets, £88.00.

STORE LAMBS

Thomas Beattie, Ballymoney, 6 Texel, £75.50. Jason Bolton, Kilrea, 4 Texel, £75.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 20 Texel, £74.00. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 32 Mules, £70.60. Ronan McAfee, Ballymoney, 5 Texel, £73.20. R McAfee, Ballymoney, 9 Texel, £720.20. M McBride, Armoy, 8 Texel, £74.00. E Little, Glarryford, 12 Suffolk, £67.80.

Next sheep sale is on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.