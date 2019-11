Fat ewes sell to a top price of £108 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 1,248 head last Wednesday night saw a big improvement in prices.

Fat lambs sold to £78.20, fat ewes top price at £108.

Store lambs saw a crazy trade with many lambs selling well in excess of £70.00.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

W Nutt, Bushmills, 26kgs £78.20. S J Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £78.00. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 25kgs £76.00. B and A Dowey, Stranocum, 24kgs £76.00. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 23kgs £75.00. Liam McKinley, Portstewart, 23kgs £75.00. Seamus Heffron, Randalstown, 23kgs £74.20. Pat Kelly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £74.00. J McHenry, Mosside, 23kgs £74.00. John Witherow, Limavady, 26kgs Blackface, £74.00.

STORE LAMBS

J McMullan, Ballymena, 22kgs Suffolk, £74.00. Jas McNeill, Ballycastle, 17 Suffolk, £73.50. C McCaughan, Ballycastle, 10 Suffolk, £73.00. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 19 Texel, £72.00. Pat McKendry, Armoy 10 Suffolk, £70.50. Harry McKiernan, Ballycastle, 10 Suffolk, £70.00. Jas McNeill, Ballycastle, 19 Suffolk, £70.00. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 17 Suffolk, £69.50. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 12 Suffolk, £69.20.

EWE LAMBS

John Thompson, Bushmills, 4 Texel, £118. Danny Mullan, Garvagh, 10 Suffolk, £106, 10, £102. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £90.00, 11, £84.00. John Heron, Broughshane, 20 Texel, £80.00.

FAT EWES

J McHenry, Mosside, Texel, £108. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, Texel, £83.50. K Hunter, Ballymoney, Texel, £79.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £73.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, crossbreds £76.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £72.50.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.