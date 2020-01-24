Fat ewes selling from €50 to €130 at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, January 20, 2020: There was a large entry of sheep with an improved trade for hoggets which resulted in a total clearance.

Prices as follows:

€75 to €85 for 30-35kgs.

€85 to €100 for 36-40kgs.

€100 to €110 for 40-44kgs.

€110 to €120 for 44-49kgs.

€120 to €129 for 50-56kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold at €190.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold at €270.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €130.

Cattle sale, Thursday, January 23, 2020: Top quality animals in great demand weekly with buyers anxious to purchase these.

Top prices paid for heifers as follows:

700 kgs at €1940.

610 kgs at €1780.

595 kgs at €1690.

There was a much bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart with a lot of great quality cattle on offer which met a flying trade and forward store cattle were a lot dearer than previous weeks. Heifers in particular sold to €1240 over the weight.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1550/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €835 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €935 over.

Store bullocks - €580 to €815 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €1240 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €725 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1550 each.

Flock reduction sale on Monday, January 27, 2020, in conjunction with usual weekly sheep sale.

45 ewes with lambs at foot. 25 Sp ewes. Guaranteed correct. Being sold for no fault.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.