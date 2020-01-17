Fat ewes selling from €60 to €148 at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday, January 13, 2020: There was a good entry of sheep with a strong demand for all on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 28-32 kgs.

€80 to €90 for 32-35 kgs.

€90 to €100 for 35-40 kgs.

€100 to €110 for 40-46 kgs.

€110 to €126 for 46-53 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €148.

1 ewe with 2 lambs sold for €260.

Cattle sale Thursday, January 16, 2020: There was a great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart with a great trade for all types on offer with an almost 100% clearance.

Quality in-spec cattle were most sought after.

More buyers present thinking about purchasing cattle for grazing.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €515 to €690 over.

Beef bullocks - €550 to €845 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €710 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €770 over.

Store heifers - €365 to €675 over.

Dry cows - €700 to €1550 each.

Clearance sale on Monday, January 20, 2020, in conjunction with usual weekly sheep sale.

50 in-lamb ewes

Scanned in-lamb 1.94.

Due from February 20, 2020.

Flock reduction sale on Monday, January 27, 2020 in conjunction with usual weekly sheep sale.

45 ewes with lambs at foot.

25 springing ewes.

Guaranteed correct.

Being sold for no fault.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.