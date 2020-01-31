Fat ewes selling to £114 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, January 25 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £102.00, fat ewes to £114.00 and light weight lambs to £4.61ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Loughinisland farmer 31kg £102.00 and 29kg £100.00 and 26kg £98.00, Downpatrick farmer 32kg £100.00 and 26kg £98.00, Killyleagh farmer 27kg £98.00, Clough farmer 25kg £97.50, Crossgar farmer 27kg £96.50, Crossgar farmer 27kg £96.50, Newry farmer 25kg £96.50, Kilclief farmer 25kg £96.00,Comber farmer 27kg £96.00, Ballygallum farmer 26kg £95.50 and 28kg £98.50, Rossglass farmer 27kg £95.00 and 20kg £87.50, Seaforde farmer 25kg £95.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg £95.00, Ballycruttle farmer 23kg £94.50 and 19kg £86.00, Annalong farmer 22kg £94.00, Castlescreen farmer 22kg £93.50, Crossgar farmer 24kg £93.50, Ballylucas farmer 23kg £92.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £91.00,18kg £79.80, Comber farmer 23kg £90.50, Ballylucas farmer 22kg £89.80, Comber farmer 22kg £88.50, Teconnaught farmer 21kg £88.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 21kg £87.00.

FAT EWES

Castlescreen farmer £114.00, Ballynahinch farmer £109.00, Ballylucas farmer £107.00, Clonvaraghan farmer £104.00, Scaddy farmer £103.00 and £92.00, Clough producer £95.00, and £52.00, Downpatrick farmer £94.00, Crossgar farmer £90.00 and Ballylucas farmer £85.00.

At the cattle sale on Monday, January 27 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Bullocks peaked at 430kg Limousin £930 with heifers at £790 for a 382kg Limousin.

Light weight stores sold to £2.41ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 280kg Charolais £675 (2.41ppk) and 376kg Charolais £815 (2.17ppk) and 438Kg Charolais £930 (2.12ppk) and 342kg £645 (1.89ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 358kg Limousin £815 (2.28ppk) and 416kg Limousin £915 (2.20ppk) and 432kg Limousin £930 (2.15ppk) and 400kg Limousin £825 (2.06ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 330kg Limousin £745 (2.26ppk) and 314kg Limousin £690 (2.20ppk) and 280kg Limousin £600 (2.14ppk), Magheramayo farmer 386kg Charolais £770 (2.00ppk) and 400kg Charolais £790 (1.98ppk) and Crossgar farmer 416kg Belgian Blue £680.

Heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 330kg Limousin £720 (2.18ppk) and 336kg Limousin £770 (2.10ppk) and 382kg Limousin £790 (2.07ppk) and 254kg Limousin £480 (1.90ppk), Magheramayo farmer 296Kg Charolais £645 (2.18ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 276Kg Charolais £580 (2.15ppk) and 388kg Belgian Blue £650 (1.68ppk), Drumaness farmer 356kg Limousin £760 (2.14ppk) and 372kg Limousin £775 (2.08ppk) and 334kg Limousin £660 (1.98ppk), Saintfield farmer 318kg Belgian Blue £660 (2.08ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 368kg Limousin £730 (1.99ppk).