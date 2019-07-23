Fat ewes selling to £120 and lambs to £82 at Newtownstewart Mart

A full yard of sheep sold to a much better trade than expected with fat ewes selling up to £120 and lambs to £82.

Sample prices: N Coulter 30kgs, £82; D Dunbar 26.5kgs, £80; C McAskie 25.7kgs, £80; R Scott 25.2kgs, £80; C Kildunne 34kgs, £80; R Allison 24kgs, £78.50; C F Kee 23.6kgs, £78.50; D Monteith 23.3kgs, £78; K Quinn 23.3kgs, £77; L McFarland 23.6kgs, £77; R S Moore 24kgs, £77; A Condy 23.7kgs, £76.50; C Kildunne 24kgs, £76.50; S Allen 22kgs, £76.50; R Pollock 23.3kgs, £76.50; S Cooke 22.5kgs, £75; W D Millar 21.8kgs, £74; W Torrens 22.7kgs, £74; C Kildunne 20.6kgs, £72 and W Boggs 22.2kgs, £72.50.

Fat ewes: R Scott £120, £117, £96 and £82; S Smyth £107 and £85; D Monteith £100; S Allen £90; N Coulter £88; G McFarland £87; C Kildunne £83; R Walker £80; S Cooke £74 and £60; S H Stewart £71 and C F Kee £70.