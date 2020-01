Fat ewes selling to £134 at Gortin Mart

Lambs continue to stay on a high in Gortin selling to £110 and fat ewes selling to £134.

FAT LAMBS

Michael McGlade £110/33kg, Stanley Watterson £110kg, M Burke £104/28kg, Charles Boyd £102/26kg,James Delargy £101/28kg, Peter McKenna £101.20/29kg, Raymond McTeague £101/28kg, A Kerlin £101/29kg, James Delargy £101/27kg, Paul Muldoon £100/28kg, M Kerr £100/224kg, Joseph Pinkerton £100/30kg, R Wilson £100/28kg, Paul Muldoon £99.50/28kg, Kieran McGrath £99/25kg, Chris McAweaney £98/24kg, Keith McMullin £98/24kg, Raymond McTeague £98/28kg, Damien McSwiggan £98/26kg, Donald Fleming £97.50/25kg, Wayne McElmurray £97/24kg, Leslie Black £97/26kg, K Rafferty £97/25kg, A Kerlin £97/25kg, William Mckenzie £97/24kg, Ray Wilson £9650/23kg, David McFarland £96.50/24kg, Stephen Cassidy £95.50/24kg, John McCrossn £95/24kg, John Conway £95/27kg, Glenn Cuddy £95/24kg, Henry Wlson £95/25kg, John Beattie £94/26kg, Mary Patterson £94/34kg and W and S Lees £93.50/21kg.

FAT EWES

S Clarke £134, Kieran McGrath £130, S Farrell £130, £128, Preston Farms £120, David Hempton £120, Donald Fleming £110, S Lynch £110, £109, J and H Foster £109, £108, Wayne McElmurray £105, Preston Farms £104, A Kerlin £104, Glenn Cuddy £102, David Hempton £100, A Moore £99, £99, John McCrosson £98, J and H Foster £96, Odhran Coyle £94, James Harkin £93, Mary Devine £93, David Hempton £90, Nigel McCance £90, Raymond Clarke £90, Barry Morris £90, Brian McCullagh £90, D Gibson £90, G and P McDermott £90, Glenn Cuddy £86, Raymond Clarke £86, R J and S R Mawhinney £85, £81, Alan Hawkes £81, Donald Fleming £81, J and H Foster £80, R and J Robinson £80.