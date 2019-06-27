Fat ewes selling to £95 at Armoy Mart

The good silage weather and poorer lamb trade kept numbers down to just over 300 head last Wednesday night.

Fat lambs sold to a top price of £85.00 with store lambs selling to £62.00 and fat ewes selling to £95.00.

FAT LAMBS

Danny McKay, Martinstown, 24kgs, £83.20. P J McKillop, Loughguile, 24kgs, £81.00. A and J Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs, £81.00. Wilson Carson, Clough, 23kgs, £80.00. Danny McKay, Martinstown, 27kgs, £82.50. Jas Currie, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £78.50. Leonard Linton, Armoy, 21kgs, £78.00. J J Ferguson, Bushmills, 20kgs, £74.00. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 20½kgs, £75.00. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 21kgs, £77.00. B O’Kane, Martinstown, 22kgs, £77.50.

STORE LAMBS

D Matthews, Ballyvoy, 12 crossbreds £62.00.

FAT EWES

Jas Currie, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £94.00. V McCloskey, Loughguile, crossbreds £88.00. Tom O’Kane, Martinstown, Texel, £72.50. Eamon Connolly, Loughguile, crossbreds £78.00. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Suffolk, £92.00. W Moore, Macosquin, Texel, £84.00. Danny McKay, Martinstown, Texel, £89.00.

Breeding sheep sold to £144.00 for ewes with lambs at foot.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.