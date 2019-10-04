Fat ewes sold from €50 to €120 at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 30th September 2019.

There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 30, 2019 with bidding brisk throughout the sale.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 28-33kgs.

€70 to €80 for 33-38kgs.

€80 to €90 for 38-43kgs.

€90 to €100 for 43-53kgs.

Ewe lambs sold at:

€104 for 51kgs.

€111 for 48kgs.

€117 for 51kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €120.

Weanling show and sale, Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

There was a great show of weanlings for the first show and sale.

Quality weanlings were in demand with plenty of buyers around the ring.

Strong bull weanlings over 450kgs sold from €2.00/kg to €2.20/kg while lighter lots sold up to €2.70/kg.

Heifers were a great trade also with quality heifers selling up to €2.80/kg.

Cattle sale, Thursday, October 3, 2019.

There was a great show of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 3.

A lot of quality cattle on offer and plenty of customers competing hard to purchase these.

These quality in-spec animals are in great demand selling up to €2.60/kg.

Lighter plainer cattle are more difficult to sell ranging from €1.60/kg to €2.00/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1480/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €570 to €620 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €760 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €800 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €710 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €755 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1480 each.

Next weanling show and sale will be held on the night of Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.