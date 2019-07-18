Fat ewes sold from €60 to €125 each at Raphoe Mart

There was a larger show of lambs at Raphoe Mart on Monday, July 15 with more farmers present buying store lambs.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 30-36kgs.

€78 to €85 for 36-40kgs.

€85 to €94 for 40-43kgs.

€94 to €100 for 43-48kgs.

€100 to €105 for 48-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €125 each.

There was a good sale of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, July 18.

Some excellent quality cattle on offer selling up to €2.50/kg for stores and forward heifers up to €840 over the weight.

Plainer types were more difficult to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €555/head to €1,730/head.

Store bullocks - €555 to €650 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €500 to €720 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €840 over.

Dry cows - €555 to €1,730 each.

Breeding sheep sales will commence on the night of Wednesday, August 14, 2019 and will be held fortnightly until further notice.

Hogget show and sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.